Tom Aspinall Reveals He Has Moved on From Jon Jones Title Unification Fight: ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen Mate'

Tom Aspinall does not think that he will be able to fight with Jon Jones ever. Ever since winning the UFC interim heavyweight belt, Tom Aspinall has been eyeing a title fight with Jon Jones. Unfortunately, returning from injury, Jones made it clear that he was not interested in fighting Aspinall but wanted Stipe Miocic instead. However, looking at the heavyweight scenario, several renowned personalities have voiced their support towards the British fighter.

Belal Muhammad recently stated that he believes Tom Aspinall has done enough to make himself a worthy title contender. Michael Bisping too, claimed that if pitted against each other, Aspinall would surely defeat Jon Jones. Unfortunately, while in reality, the fight has very little chance of materializing, Tom Aspinall seems to have accepted his misfortune.

Tom Aspinall has moved on from the Jon Jones dream

Tom Aspinall recently sat down in an exclusive interview with the ‘Mainevent’ YouTube channel. Navigating through various topics, Aspinall was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with Jon Jones. Surprisingly, the once-excited Aspinall did not seem too keen.

Aspinall stated, “No. It's not gonna happen, mate. It's not happening. I'm not bothered about it.” On the contrary, the interim champ also stated that he would always be up to take the fight if the UFC ever wants to make it official.

In the meantime, Aspinall will have his hands full when he faces Curtis Blaydes next.

Advertisement

Although Curtis Blaydes does not think their bout feels like a ‘real’ title match, Aspinall will surely be fired up for the same. Winning this bout will establish himself further as the worthy undisputed champion contender. And thus, the Britisher is following a unique method to prepare for the event.

Tom Aspinall is coming with ‘rock hard’ knuckles

Tom Aspinall seems all focused for his UFC 304 interim title fight. Revealing his unique training method, Aspinall stated that he is dipping his knuckles in petroleum for 20 minutes every day before sunrise. Elaborating on the practice, Aspinall stated that this was the same tactic that was followed by bare-knuckle icon Joe Joyce.

Aspinall mentioned that doing this would harden the knuckles significantly. He also stated that apart from this, waking up at 4 am sharp was another method he followed. Well, with a lot at stake for the Britisher, it will be interesting to see whether Aspinall can keep his cool or will Blaydes emerge as the new threat in the heavyweight division.

Advertisement