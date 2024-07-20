Tom Aspinall Reveals New Technique to Get Better of Alex Pereira: ‘Rugby Tackle Him’

Tom Aspinall would like to finish things off against Alex Pereira quickly. Aspinall, who is currently the UFC interim heavyweight champion, is waiting for his shot at the title. Aspinall is also eager to face off against Jones, but the UFC heavyweight champion has shown no interest. Instead, Jon Jones has confirmed clashing with Stipe Miocic sometime in November 2024.

Thus, with his title reign in serious doldrums, Aspinall is looking for alternate options. Recently, Tom Aspinall claimed that he was ready for a fight with Alex Pereira. This came after Pereira expressed interest in moving up the weight ladder. And now, Aspinall has spilled the beans on how he wants to approach the fight with Poatan.

Tom Aspinall to use takedowns against Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall recently sat down in an interview with Jamal Niaz. When asked how he would tackle the Alex Pereira threat, the UFC interim heavyweight champ had a clear answer. Aspinall mentioned that the first thing he wanted to do was take Alex Pereira down.

Detailing his plans, Aspinall said, “The bell would go, and I'd f***ing run across full blast and rugby tackle him. First ten seconds of the fight.” The heavyweight further stressed the fact that he has a deadly spear that helps him take down his opponents. However, Aspinall also pointed out that going for a takedown can be very dangerous, as it can lead to getting him knocked out.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall will have to wait to face off against Alex Pereira. He currently has a job in hand and needs to thwart the Curtis Blaydes threat first. Well, Aspinall seems to be on it with a systematic training regime.

Tom Aspinall has the ‘hardest knuckles in UFC’

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast, Tom Aspinall shared his training routine ahead of UFC 304. Aspinall stated that he gets up from sleep at 4 am and practices shadowboxing . The fighter then revealed a weird technique of dipping the knuckles in petrol for 20 minutes before sunrise.

Aspinall mentioned that this was an age-old technique of hardening the knuckles by dipping them in petroleum. Emphasizing the results, Aspinall stated, “These are some of the hardest knuckles in the UFC right here right now. They’re like rocks.” Well, with several game plans ready for Aspinall, it remains to be seen how well he can implement them in real life.

