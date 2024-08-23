Tom Aspinall Reveals Shocking Stipe Miocic Rumor That Could Lead to Him Fighting Jon Jones Instead in November

Tom Aspinall can finally get his matchup with Jon Jones come November 2024. Well, the English fighter has been waiting for a long time to get a shot at Jon Jones’ undisputed heavyweight title. After Jones could not continue due to a pectoral tear, the need for an interim champion arose. Stepping up to the occasion, Tom Aspinall became the champion and also followed it with a thumping performance against Curtis Blaydes.

But with Jon Jones looking reluctant to fight Aspinall, it was looking like the end of the road for his undisputed aspirations. But all that is about to change. In a recent rumor, Stipe Miocic is said to be out of his November bout against Jon Jones. The rumors have stated that Miocic has suffered an injury which would take a significant time to heal. This would provide Aspinall with the opportunity to finally go one-on-one against Jon Jones.

Being the backup for the Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight, such a news is expected to make Aspinall elated. However, the English fighter is not ready to have his hopes too high right now. Acknowledging the rumors, the UFC interim heavyweight champion said, “These are just rumors at this point… There’s a lot of talk but there’s nothing announced yet. These are all rumors. I’m hearing rumors that Stipe is potentially injured. This is stuff that I’m hearing from inner circle. He’s 42 years old; the guy is gone be injury prone.”

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, if the rumors indeed turn out to be true, it means that the stars could not have aligned more perfectly for Aspinall. With Jon Jones announcing his retirement already, there was very little possibility of ‘Bones’ facing Tom Aspinall before he hung up his gloves. Although Dana White opined that if Jones managed to win against Miocic, he would surely give Aspinall a chance, the possibilities looked very bleak.

Now with an unexpected opportunity getting presented to Aspinall, the interim champion must look to make the most of it. If Aspinall manages to beat Jon Jones in November, he will surely become one of the greatest UFC fighters of the modern day. And Aspinall has shown every sign of being a great champion. Pitted against the dangerous Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall knocked him out in the first round to send a strong message to both Dana White and Jon Jones. And with the latest rumors coming in, Tom Aspinall could well be the next big thing in the UFC.

Advertisement