Tom Aspinall Reveals Three Strange Training Methods to Prepare for Curtis Blaydes Fight at UFC 304

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed the three unique training methods he has taken up ahead of his rematch against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall has tapped back into his gypsy traveler roots for the fight.

Speaking to MMA Hour, the Brit revealed that he watched an Irish bare-knuckle fighting documentary called Knuckle in 2011. His new training method has been inspired by that film. From waking up early morning to shadow box in hay bales to dipping his knuckles in petrol, Aspinall is leaving no stones unturned.

Tom Aspinall plans to come out all guns blazing against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304

T om Aspinall has been told by Jon Anik that a win against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 would be equivalent to an undisputed title defense for the Brit. Apart from defending his interim title, Aspinall has an added motive for the fight as he lost due to a freak injury in his first fight against Blaydes in 2022.

Aspinall is channeling his inner gypsy as he prepares to take on ‘Razor’ in Manchester. He is following bare-knuckle legend Joe Joyce’s methods. Speaking on the MMA Hour, Aspinall said, "When it gets to about 4 a.m., I get my alarm on, I go outside, do a bit shadow-boxing in the hay bales — and then I do the old traveler method of dipping your knuckles in petrol for about 20 minutes as the sun’s coming up, and that hardens your knuckles."

Aspinall then reaffirmed that he wasn’t joking. He expressed, "These are some of the hardest knuckles in the UFC right here right now … they’re like rocks."

Tom Aspinall flatlined Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to win the interim heavyweight title. Since then, he has been campaigning for a title unification bout against Jon Jones.

‘Bones’, though, is sidelined with an injury and is expected to take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 upon his return. Hence, Tom Aspinall is facing Curtis Blaydes with the interim title on the line yet again.

Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes’ form ahead of UFC 304

Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes’ first fight lasted 15 seconds as ‘Honey Badger’ suffered a freak knee injury. Since then, the Brit has fought twice. After finishing Marcin Tybura in 73 seconds in his return fight, Aspinall knocked out the scary Pavlovich in 69 seconds to become the interim heavyweight champion.

Blaydes, in the meantime, has won one and lost one since the Aspinall fight. He suffered a knockout defeat to Pavlovich before returning to winning ways with an impressive performance against the surging Jailton Almeida.

Aspinall and Blaydes’ fight will co-headline the UFC 304 PPV with Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title being the main event.