Tom Aspinall Reveals Unique Way to Claim Undisputed Title From Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall is constantly trying to get under the skin of Jon Jones. As the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight approaches, Aspinall is trying everything to get his hands on the undisputed UFC heavyweight title. While Jones has stated that he will be retiring next year, that leaves little to no room for Aspinall to enter in a bout with ‘Bones’. Thus, the English fighter has suggested a weird alternative for how he can get his undisputed title.

Aspinall, being named as a backup for the Jones-Miocic fight, will be present in the arena, ready to gobble up any slip-ups from either of the two. Speaking on his YouTube channel recently, Tom Aspinall had a message for Jon Jones. He said, “If you successfully defend against Stipe in November, I will be there in the crowd; I’ll be there front row. I want you to hand me the undisputed title as you walk past me, please. Thank you.”

While this might not be the most feasible plan for Aspinall, the English fighter has been waiting for Jon Jones for a long time. After winning the interim title, Aspinall was expected to clash with Jones to determine the ultimate champion of the division. Unfortunately, ‘Bones’ did not play along and name dropped Stipe Miocic instead. After the match was made official, the UFC heavyweight scenario looked to be quite confusing.

Dana White mentioned that Miocic would definitely retire after his bout with Jones. And as for Jones, this might well be his last match too. This would leave the division with no champion, irrespective of who wins the fight. As the days have passed, the interim champion has upped the ante and gone on to verbally attack Jon Jones on several occasions.

This particular trait has been heavily supported by veterans of the game like Daniel Cormier. Cormier mentioned that Aspinall being overly respectful towards Jones earlier made it easy for the champion to ignore him. However, with such repeated attacks, Jones is bound to reply. And with the champion’s personality, ‘Bones’ possesses, it is unlikely that he will deny fighting Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall further mentioned in his interviews that Jones was expecting him to lose against Curtis Blaydes. That way, there was no need for him to engage in the fight. But with Aspinall knocking out Blaydes within a minute, the entire dynamics has shifted once again. Thus, with significant complications coming in, it remains to be seen how the UFC heavyweight division takes shape in future.

