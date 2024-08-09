Tom Aspinall Reveals When Highly Anticipated Alex Pereira Fight Could Take Place: 'It's Gonna Be For The Title'

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall had a message for light heavyweight title holder Alex Pereira. The Englishman claims he might step into the octagon against the Brazilian fighter for the undisputed title.

Although Aspinall respects Pereira’s achievements, the interim champion believes he can win over Poatan. With the light heavyweight champion speaking about a potential shift to the heavyweight division, the Englishman is ready to tackle the Brazilian contender.

Tom Aspinall’s win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 was viewed as one of the most spectacular performances of the year. The Englishman managed to knock out his opponent in the first round and earn the reputation of having the shortest average fight time in UFC history.

With Alex Pereira’s quick rise to stardom, the Brazilian fighter had spoken of moving to the heavyweight division. The light heavyweight champion has now made several title defenses and does not rule out a heavyweight showdown against tough contenders in the division.

Tom Aspinall is currently the interim champion and has touched on a potential fight against Alex Pereira. The Englishman recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel breaking down his fight against Curtis Blaydes. In which he issued a message to Poatan.

“Maybe see you next year at some point. I’ve got a lot of respect for Alex Pereira, what he's done in the sport, especially in the short amount of time. But if we’re gonna make it happen, it’s gonna be for the undisputed title, so, see him there,” said Tom Aspinall.

Advertisement

Alex Pereira was rumored to face Magomed Ankalaev for his next title shot. However, with the Russian contender’s manager revealing the UFC had ‘different plans’ for the Poatan, fans immediately suspected a possible match-up with Tom Aspinall.

The light heavyweight champion had also claimed on previous occasions that he would fight either Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall for the undisputed title. The Brazilian contender seems open to a fight against the Englishman for the belt.

As for the Englishman’s next fight, he is scheduled to face the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. Although fans expect the interim champion to fight the undisputed, Bones fighting Stone Cold is a determining factor for the organization. Tom Aspinall is revealed to be the backup to Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic .

It seems like Tom Aspinall vs Alex Pereira is the fight to make in 2025. After he moves up to heavyweight, Poatan looks to become the double champion as he grabs the heavyweight belt and also has successful title defenses at light heavyweight.

Advertisement