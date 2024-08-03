Tom Aspinall Says He Will Beat Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic in One Night for the Heavyweight Belt

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is officially the backup to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. After defending his title, the Englishman expresses his desire to fight for the heavyweight championship belt. He says it does not matter to him, even if he was called on hours notice to fight for it.

Tom Aspinall also says he will fight both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic in one fight if he needs to. The Englishman claims he is the real champion, not Bones. Although fans believe it to be highly unlikely, Aspinall vs. Jones is a much anticipated bout in the UFC.

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s last fight against Curtis Blaydes was a spectacular showing. Maintaining his reputation, the Brit managed to TKO Razor after a brutal jab that dropped him, followed by several unanswered blows to the head. The British fighter was immediately regarded as one of the best fighters in the division.

After the fight, Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones. The British contender believes he is better than Bones, who is widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Fans of the UFC express their desire to witness the heavyweight champion defend his belt against the Englishman.

However, it appears that the UFC is adamant on making Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. The interim champion is now the backup for that fight. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Tom Aspinall gave his thoughts on the matter.

“If one of them pulls out, you better believe I’m in. On an hour's notice if I need to,” said Tom Aspinall. He claims he would fight either Jones or Stipe in case they withdrew from their bout. The British contender believes he wants to grab the opportunity while it is present.

Tom claims he is the undisputed heavyweight champion. Although Jon Jones currently holds the title, the Englishman cites his body of work over the past few years to prove that he is the indefinite champ. “I’ll wipe out both of them guys in one night if I need to,” said Aspinall.

The British fighter is confident in winning against both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic in one night. He claims he does not want to defend his interim title once again, as he did with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. Aspinall seems set on fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title in his next bout.

When the interviewer questioned Aspinall about waiting for Jon Jones for over a year, Tom accepted it. Although the interim champion was not thrilled about the idea, his desire to become the undisputed heavyweight champion would potentially have him wait for a long time.

There is a possibility of retirement for Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Although fans are excited to witness a potential matchup between the champions, Bones is rumored to retire after defending his belt against Stone Cold. However, Tom Aspinall claims he will fight anyone for the undisputed belt, and the level of the opponent does not matter.