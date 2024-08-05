Tom Aspinall has given his take on who he thinks is the UFC GOAT. The Dana White-led promotion has witnessed a plethora of talented fighters who have contributed to the brand expansion of the UFC over the years. While a lot of experts have proposed several names for the GOAT position, the one name that has popped up numerous times is that of Georges St-Pierre.

The Canadian mixed martial artist had a stellar career winning 26 out of his 28 UFC bouts. This was an exceptional achievement as GSP’s career spanned 15 long years. And to have the same amount of striking ability and sharpness is remarkable. And that is why, Tom Aspinall is all praises for Georges St-Pierre. Appearing recently in an exclusive interview with Carl Froch on YouTube, Aspinall stated that his favorite UFC fighter of all time is Georges St-Pierre.

However, Aspinall was initially confused between Anderson Silva and GSP. But one key difference between them made the UFC interim heavyweight champion have no confusion in who the greatest fighter was. Aspinall said, “I really like Anderson Silva but he was also failing a lot of drug tests so I don't really like that. Once someone starts failing drug tests that's a red flag in my mind.”

Well, Aspinall might have given GSP the edge, but for Dana White, there is a different fighter that he likes to call the GOAT. It is none other than Aspinall’s arch rival Jon Jones. Speaking on the matter recently, Dana White mentioned that the level of dominance Jones has shown inside the octagon is commendable. Especially, to continue in the same for so many for a long period deserves even more credit. Joe Rogan too, seconded White’s sentiments as he said that the amount of banned substances found in Jon Jones’ system were miniscule.

Advertisement

However, Tom Aspinall would not be very much pleased with these comments. As for a long time, Aspinall has been trying to fight Jon Jones for the undisputed heavyweight title. But Jones showed no interest whatsoever in making the match official. This led to increased frustration for Aspinall and after beating Curtis Blaydes in a minute, the interim champ lashed out at Jones.

Thus, it is evident that the waters at the top of the heavyweight division have become quite murky. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Jones will ultimately agree to face Aspinall once he is done Stipe Miocic.