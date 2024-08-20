Tom Aspinall Slams 'Cheeto Fingers' Jon Jones for Silence After UFC 304 Win Over Curtis Blaydes

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall once again addresses his potential fight against undisputed champion Jon Jones. The Brit believes Bones was waiting for him to get knocked out against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 just so that he can post about the fact.

Aspinall also talks about Jon Jones’ silence regarding his fight against Curtis Blaydes. Bones, who predicted the Brit’s opponent to emerge victorious in their respective bout, failed to respond to Tom when he was called out post-fight.

“Jon Jones, he was praying that I would lose that fight against Curtis Blaydes,” says Tom Aspinall. The MMA community wants to witness the undisputed champion Jones go against the interim. However, it does not appear that Bones is interested in fighting the Englishman. His lack of dialogue regarding the potential fight was brought up by the Brit.

“There is nowhere that you can find publicly, nowhere, him saying that he’ll fight me,” says Tom Aspinall. The interim champion cites this reason as the source for Jon Jones’ uninterest. He believes Bones to be a smart individual and would rather retire from the sport after his fight against Stipe Miocic.

Referring to Jones as ‘overweight,’ Aspinall believes the heavyweight champion’s fingers were covered with supposed Cheeto dust while watching UFC 304. The Brit refers to this to claim that Bones was ready to tweet about the Englishman’s potential knockout loss, which failed to happen.

“The guy was sitting there with the Cheeto fingers or whatever, the Doritos on his fingers, with his iPhone in his hand, waiting for me to get knocked out so he could start tweeting about it,” claims Tom Aspinall. The interim champion appears irate that the heavyweight champion had not addressed his victory.

“There’s no way on earth that he’s gonna fight me—not a chance. I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting him,” says Tom Aspinall. The Englishman appears passionate about his hypothetical fight against the heavyweight champion. Since winning the interim belt, the Brit and his fans have been demanding UFC for a fight between the heavyweight titans.

Although Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is the fight that fans want to witness, the UFC seems fixated on making the undisputed champion fight Stipe Miocic. Dana White believes that both contenders have paid their dues in the organization and he will make that fight happen.

Tom Aspinall got a definitive victory during his fight against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. This was not the outcome that his rival Jon Jones predicted. Bones believed that the American contender would knock him out, which ended the opposite. The rivalry between the two has been heating up over the past few months, and fans are here to witness it.

Since then, Jones has not addressed his fight against Tom Aspinall. It gives the impression that the UFC is scheduling his fight against Stipe Miocic for November of this year. Although, the undisputed heavyweight champion had hinted at a potential retirement following his fight against Stone Cold, which leaves the Englishman in the dark.

Do you think Jon Jones will face Tom Aspinall in the octagon?