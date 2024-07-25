Tom Aspinall Slams UFC’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings Ahead of UFC 304: ‘Absolute Bullsh*t’

Tom Aspinall isn't shy about voicing his opinions. Ahead of UFC 304, he blasted the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. "What is this pound-for-pound bullshit?" he asked during media day, dismissing the concept as nonsensical. Aspinall is gearing up to defend his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes in Manchester.

But instead of focusing solely on his fight, he's questioning broader UFC narratives. How can fighters across different weight classes be ranked together fairly? Does size and skill equate across the board? Aspinall’s critique touches on a debate that's as old as the rankings themselves. Can such a system ever be truly fair?

Tom Aspinall confronts flawed rankings

Tom Aspinall didn't mince words when discussing the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. "What is this pound-for-pound bullshit?" he said during UFC 304 media day. "It’s a load of rubbish. It just doesn’t even make sense. Don’t get me started on that shit. It’s just like, how can you have a pound-for-pound [ranking]? What does that [mean]?"

Aspinall’s frustration stems from UFC CEO Dana White’s frequent praise of Jon Jones as the best pound-for-pound fighter. Jones built his legacy as the longest-reigning light heavyweight champion in UFC history. Yet, Aspinall questions how these achievements translate to the pound-for-pound debate.

Transitioning to the broader discussion, the pound-for-pound rankings have always been contentious. For some, these rankings represent the best fighter in the world, regardless of weight class. Others argue the top pound-for-pound fighters should be those who have excelled across multiple divisions. Another perspective is that pound-for-pound is a test of skills, essentially asking, if all fighters were the same size and weight, who would come out on top?

Aspinall vehemently disagrees with this last definition. "Does that mean if everyone’s the same size?" he questioned. "So how can you compare Demetrious Johnson’s style to Brock Lesnar’s style and say if they’re the same? Like, they’ve got completely different attributes."

To illustrate his point further, Aspinall used a humorous analogy. "I’ve got a bulldog, right? It’s like saying if my bulldog had a really long neck, who would win, a giraffe or the bulldog? It’s absolute bullshit. How can you even compare it? It’s a load of rubbish."

Aspinall’s comments have certainly added fuel to the ongoing debate, making his upcoming fight against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 all the more interesting.

Aspinall's uphill battle in familiar territory

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 304 main event during an episode of Tim Welch’s Red Hawk Recap podcast. Sonnen believes booking the rematch between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes might be a mistake. "Possibly a big mistake for everybody involved," Sonnen stated.

He pointed out that Blaydes has already defeated Aspinall once, in under 15 seconds, back in 2022. "You say whatever you want about the fight, he already walked into the same territory which is supposed to be an advantage," Sonnen continued.

He emphasized that Blaydes has the upper hand in terms of experience. "He’s gone into this crowd, he’s already slept in this hotel, he’s already experienced this time change which are all supposed to be advantages to Tom," Sonnen explained.

What do you think? Can Aspinall overcome the odds and prove his point, or will Blaydes’ experience reign supreme?

