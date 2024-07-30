Tom Aspinall Told To ‘stick up for yourself’ Amid ‘Bullying’ Over Jon Jones Fight

Brendan Schaub has urged Tom Aspinall to stick up for himself to get a fight against Jon Jones. Schaub said on his YouTube channel that Aspinall is a special athlete and needs to start acting like one.

He opposed the idea that Aspinall should be the backup for the Jones vs Stipe Miocic undisputed title fight. Schaub even claimed that Aspinall is getting bullied at this point.

Brendan Schaub shares advice to Tom Aspinall for Jon Jones fight

Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones for an undisputed heavyweight title fight following his UFC 304 win against Curtis Blaydes. Despite winning all of his last three fights via first-round finishes, Aspinall is expected to serve as a back-up for Jones vs Miocic.

Brendan Schaub has urged Aspinall to change his tactics to get the Jones fight as he said on his YouTube channel, "You're a goddamn one per cent’er, you gotta start acting like it. What I'm saying is, stick up for yourself, dude. Right now, you're getting bullied.”

Schaub added, “When have we seen a f***ing alternate be more talented than the two guys f***ing fighting? I'm not saying go against the UFC, I'm not saying talk s*** to them, that's not the way to go. I'm saying, stick up for yourself."

Tom Aspinall has been chasing a fight against Jon Jones since winning the interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. The Brit has made his case stronger with the recent win against Blaydes.

Jones, however, is expected to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Dana White has claimed that Aspinall would be backup for that contest, which Schaub reckons is a travesty.

Daniel Cormier thinks Tom Aspinall’s call out of Jon Jones was his only negative of the night

Tom Aspinall issued a respectful call out to Jon Jones following his UFC 304 win against Curtis Blaydes. Daniel Cormier thinks that was a mistake by Aspinall, who should have been more aggressive in his approach.

In what is a flawless performance from Aspinall, Cormier reckons the call-out was a mistake made by ‘Honey Badger’. He made this claim on a recent episode of the Good Guy & Bad Guy podcast.

Cormier, however, is not ready to conclude that Jones is afraid that Aspinall or ‘Honey Bader’ would beat ‘Bones’ if they fight.

