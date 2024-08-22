Tom Aspinall's 'Aggressive' Approach To Jon Jones Fight Gets Praise From Daniel Cormier: 'Before, It Was Easy To Ignore Him'

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier praised Tom Aspinall for his aggressive approach toward Jon Jones in the past few days. The Englishman, who appeared cordial toward the heavyweight champion in their previous exchanges, seems to have switched his approach.

In an episode of Funky and The Champ, hosted by Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren, DC shared his thoughts on Tom Aspinall’s belligerent approach toward Jon Jones. The double champion, who had previously criticized the Englishman regarding his demeanor towards the heavyweight champion, now seems to enjoy his approach.

“He’s getting more aggressive now as time goes on,” said Daniel Cormier. The interim champion was previously displaying his show of respect toward Jones. However, judging by Tom Aspinall’s recent skits making fun of the heavyweight champion, it looks like the former has decided to get aggressive towards the latter for a fight.

“The fact that he’s not being as respectful as he was before is a massive win for Tom Aspinall. Because before, it was easy to ignore him,” said Daniel Cormier. He cited all the times the heavyweight champion avoided mentioning the Englishman.

Daniel Cormier shared that he believes Jon Jones to be trolling in his show of ignorance toward Tom Aspinall. He does not believe Bones to openly admit to ducking the Englishman. “Because I don’t know Jon Jones to be openly saying, ‘I’m just not fighting that guy’. That doesn’t seem to be his personality,” said DC.

DC claimed Tom Aspinall could draw more attention from fans if he became more aggressive. “He could flat-out say, ‘This man is afraid to fight me’, and people would draw to that like nothing you’ve seen before,” said Daniel Cormier.

After his knockout against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, Tom Aspinall gave a message to Jon Jones in his post-fight speech. The Englishman claimed he held no animosity toward the heavyweight champion, but wanted to fight him in the octagon as he believed he could beat him.

In recent interviews, the interim champion went in on Jon Jones. Tom Aspinall believes that Bones was waiting for him to get knocked out against Curtis Blaydes . The Englishman called himself the real champion, despite his American counterpart holding the championship belt.

The heavyweight champion’s last fight was against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He is scheduled to make his title defense against Stipe Miocic, and Tom Aspinall is officially said to be the backup for the fight.

