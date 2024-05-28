Tom Brade Takes His Kids With Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen on Beach Trip to Make Up for Brutal Netflix Roast; Details

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was subjected to a brutal roast. The show streamed on Netflix on May 5 as a part of their joke fest. Kevin Hart hosted The Roast of Tom Brady. The Netlfix Special became the talk of the town for various reasons.

A celebrity panel roasted the 7x Super Bowl Champion. The panel consisted of Brady’s ex-teammates, ex-coaches, and friends. It might have started lightly, but the show took a steep turn soon enough.

Roasters took multiple digs at Brady’s personal life. Jokes were made about his career, ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Stars like David Beckham and Travis Kelce appreciated Brady for being a sport. The Patriots Hall of Famer faced the trolls with a smile.

However, Bündchen and Moynahan criticized the show. They were disgusted by the jokes. Brady made a wholesome post on Mother’s Day to please the two women.

Tom Brady’s Beach Trip

Brady later revealed his true feelings about the roast. He felt good about everything, and the show was fun. But he was disappointed when he learned how the roast affected the kids. The 4x NFL MVP will never be a part of a roast ever again.

Tom Brady decided to enjoy a beach trip with his kids. He went on a Memorial Day weekend vacation with Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. Brady took it to Instagram and shared some pictures from the trip.

Brady’s Second Career at Fox Sports

The NFL GOAT will be back in action very soon. Brady will replace Greg Olsen as the lead analyst at Fox Sports. He has signed a 10-year-long deal worth a whopping $375 Million.

Tom Brady is set to kick off his career in the commentary booth. His first assignment will be the Cleveland Browns’ clash with the Dallas Cowboys.