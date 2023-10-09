Tom Brady adds to his USD 300 million net worth with MASSIVE payment from Meta for AI Chatbot likeness

Tom Brady, sitting on a million dollars worth of empire, adds up more millions into his treasury with the new deal with Meta. Meta is working on giving its users an enhanced user experience with their applications. They have come up with this new feature, in collaboration with celebrities like Tom Brady. Let's see what this new collaboration is and how much money Tom Brady is making out of it. Here we go!

What is Tom Brady's Meta deal and how much is he making out of it?

According to the New York Post, Meta is paying not less than Millions of dollars to high-status celebrities, such as retired NFL legend Tom Brady. Even though the exact figures aren't out yet, however, just like other celebrities, Meta is giving more extra $1 Million to work with them. The overall overview of the deal is that these celebrities are giving permission to use their likeness for AI-related products, in exchange for whopping figures.

Everyone got clarity about this deal, last week at a developer conference. During that conference, Mark Zuckerberg (The CEO of Meta) introduced an AI-based personal assistant, a feature soon to be provided inside each of Meta's messaging apps. There are multiple AI characters that are introduced with this feature, Tom Brady's AI character being one of them. So to be precise, Tom Brady's deal involved sharing his likeness for the AI-assistance for Meta. The character name of Tom Brady is Bru and it's a 'wisecracking sports debater'.

Meta's new AI-assistant feature, starring Tom Brady is official news and everything is available on Meta 's official website. Apart from that, becoming the face of Meta is an honour on its own, since it's one of the largest and most impactful companies of all time. What do you think, how soon will the new update be out and we will be interacting with an AI version of Tom Brady?