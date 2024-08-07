Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, has been making waves at the Paris Olympics 2024, not as a competitor, but as an avid spectator.

The 47-year-old sports icon has been spotted at various events, from tennis finals to gymnastics, and most recently, at the diving competition.

His presence and reactions have added an extra layer of excitement to the already thrilling Olympic atmosphere.

Simone Biles' resilience impresses Tom Brady

The gymnastics events, particularly Simone Biles' performances, seemed to have left a lasting impression on Brady.

The 27-year-old gymnast, despite facing challenges, showcased her incredible talent and determination.

Biles' day began with a disappointing fall during the Balance Beam final, resulting in a fifth-place finish.

Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin claimed gold, with Italy's Alice D'Amato and China's Manila Esposito taking silver and bronze respectively.

However, Biles bounced back in the Floor event, securing a silver medal.

Her performance, although not resulting in gold, was nothing short of spectacular. Brady's reaction to Biles' routine was captured on camera, showing his jaw dropped in awe.

He later shared this image on social media with the caption "Insane," showing his amazement at Biles' athleticism.

Tom Brady praises divers at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Following his attendance at various events, Brady took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the diving competition.

His story revealed a deep appreciation for the athletes' dedication and focus.

He writes "I was amazed to watch the incredible focus and determination of these athletes as 4 years of preparation were put to the test across 5 spectacular dives!"

He emphasized, "Success is not an accident!"

This statement aligns perfectly with Brady's own career philosophy, known for his meticulous preparation and unwavering focus in the NFL.

Brady also added another quote to his story: "There are people beyond (this) person, and skies beyond (this) sky."

He commented on this, noting "Such humility," highlighting his admiration for the athletes' modest approach despite their extraordinary abilities.

The women's 10m platform final was a standout competition at the Paris Olympics.

Quan Hongchan of China defended her Olympic title with a stunning performance, showcasing perfect dives that earned her a string of perfect tens from the judges.

Her teammate Chen Yuxi claimed silver, continuing China's dominance in the event.

The bronze medal went to Kim Mi Rae from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, adding to the international flavor of the podium.

Tom Brady at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Brady's Olympic adventure began with him cheering on Novak Djokovic's victory in the tennis finals.

He then moved on to witness the gymnastics events, to watch Simone Biles' performance which left him visibly amazed.

The NFL star was also seen mingling with other sports celebrities, including NBA star and USA flag bearer LeBron James, and catching some beach volleyball action with Derrick White.

Brady’s appreciation for these Olympic athletes demonstrates the universal nature of elite sports performance, which goes beyond the boundaries between different training regimes.

As the Paris Olympics continue, Brady's social media updates of the Olympics gives fans a unique perspective on the events. We can say that his presence and commentary sure do add an extra layer of excitement to these games.

