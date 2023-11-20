Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are back together after recent split: Report

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk, another internet-buzzing relationship after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, has taken a new route. For some, it was expected, but for many, it came as a surprise.

The retired NFL legend and Russian model are back on track, with their romance taking them to new routes. Irina’s recent visit to Brady’s NYC condo was a sign that she is back in romance.

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk back in a relationship?

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk broke their relationship in October after reportedly dating each other for a month and so. However, a month after their breakup, the Russian model was seen going inside Tom Brady’s building in New York City in early November.

The rumors that started buzzing from then have come to a conclusion when it’s most likely confirmed that the two are back to being a couple. According to an insider, in conversation with In Touch, revealed that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are back in a relationship.

“Their relationship started off as very casual, so when they ‘broke up’ there were no hard feelings, and they kind of left things open-ended. Apparently, the attraction is still there between them,” revealed a source close to Brady.

However, even though they are back in a relationship, it’s highly likely that Tom Brady isn’t looking for something serious. The reason is his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he stayed for 13 long years. So, right now, the last thing he would want is commitment.

Talking about Irina Shayk, she herself had a hard time complicating things with Tom Brady after she supposedly created a love triangle that had him lose Brady and other end of the triangle, Bradly Cooper, her ex-husband.

So, from her side, she might be taking things properly this time, giving Tom Brady the time and patience he needs. After all, it’s not even been a couple of months so far. The two are going to have fun together and see where things go.