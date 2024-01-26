Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's romance intensifies with meetings 'several times a week' while keeping it low-key

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's romance has captivated the public's attention, evolving from subtle beginnings to a more frequent and low-key affair.

Tom Bardy's and Irina Shayk's discreet romance

Their connection, which reportedly blossomed at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, has since intensified with several meetings each week.

According to US Weekly, their meetings have become a regular occurrence, '“several times a week," primarily at Brady's New York City residence.

Brady and Shayk have been managing to keep their budding romance under the radar.

Brady and Shayk “are into each other,” another source tells US Weekly, noting they make time to be together when they’re in the same city.

Their recent dinner at Brasserie Fouquet's in Lower Manhattan exemplifies this, showing their willingness to carve out time for each other amidst their busy lives.

This sighting marks another chapter in their discreet yet increasingly frequent meetings, following a notable appearance at Art Basel in Miami last month.

This discretion seems to be a mutual choice, as both prioritize their families and personal lives.

The nature of their relationship, while evidently growing, remains casual and non-committal for the time being.

Advertisement

Brady, a father of three, and Shayk, a mother herself, bring to their relationship a depth of experience and understanding of life in the public eye.

This shared background could be a foundation for their growing bond, allowing them to navigate the complexities of a high-profile relationship with grace and discretion.

However, the current state of their relationship, marked by frequent yet low-key encounters, suggests a desire for a connection that respects both their individual needs and the inherent challenges of their public lifestyles.

Amidst the steady stream of rumors, Shayk's recent outing with F1 star Lewis Hamilton in Paris had fanned the flames of speculation.

Irina Shyak's rendezvous with Lewis Hamilton

This rendezvous, occurring just days after her New York dinner with Brady, set the rumor mills abuzz about a possible romantic triangle.

However, these speculations appear to be unfounded.

A source close to Shayk clarified to Page Six that her relationship with Hamilton is strictly platonic.

They have been friends for over a decade, supporting each other through various phases of their lives.

This revelation dispels the notion of any romantic entanglement between Shayk and Hamilton, emphasizing the longstanding, non-romantic nature of their relationship.

In contrast, Shayk's interactions with Brady, while evidently more frequent and intimate, do not indicate a deep commitment.

Their outings, including the dinner at Brasserie Fouquet and times in Miami, suggest a casual, perhaps exploratory phase rather than a definitive romantic relationship.

This narrative aligns with Brady's current lifestyle, which sources describe as enjoying his life post-divorce without rushing into anything serious.

What are you thoughts on Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's relationship?

Also read: NFL fans demolish Mad Dog Russo for claiming Patrick Mahomes ahead of Tom Brady