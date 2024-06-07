Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Cheer For Opposite Teams in NBA Finals

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have fuelled their debate yet again. The NFL stars have chosen the NBA court as their battlefield. While Brady is cheering for the Celtics, Mahomes backs the Mavericks for the title.

Both superstars narrated a hype video for their teams. It seems that Mahomes doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to take over Brady’s throne. Their support certainly increases the anticipation of the NBA finals.

Brady and Mahomes collaborate with NBA finalists

The NBA finalists chose the NFL stars over their team legends for their hype video. The Boston Celtics’ clip starts with various teams’ fans chanting we want Boston. Brady’s voice put an abrupt end to the chants. The legendary quarterback asks if they really want Boston as it’s a bad idea.

The clip goes on to show the Celtics defeating multiple teams. Brady elaborates on how the Celtics have got the better of every team. “But we? We’re still here.”, the 7x Super Bowl champion added. Brady concluded that teams should ask for anyone but Boston right now.

The Dallas Mavericks got into the game with Patrick Mahomes. The 3x SB champ says that only the willingness to sacrifice everything stands between the Mavs and the title. He continues that they themselves are their biggest competition. They shouldn’t be there if they don’t believe in winning the title.

Mahomes adds that every moment of their life has led them to this. It has already cost a lot. But it’d cost a lot more to hold the trophy. “Nobody expected the Mavs. Nobody wanted the Mavs. But nobody can deny that you've earned it.”, Mahomes said. He asks the Mavs to bring Larry to Dallas.

Can Mahomes catch up with Brady’s achievements?

Tom Brady is regarded as the Greatest quarterback ever. His 23-year-long career saw him win 7 Super Bowls. He was named Super Bowl MVP on 5 occasions. Brady won 4 NFL MVP awards.



Patrick Mahomes recently led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in five years. At 28, he has nearly half the achievement of the NFL GOAT. The football world has its eyes set on the superstar. It’d be interesting to see if he manages to better Brady’s legacy.

