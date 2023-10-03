Tom Brady and Steph Curry reportedly made USD 55M and USD 35M for just 60 hours work to endorse FTX before scam scandal

The world of sports saw one of its most controversial collaborations when Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the fintech company FTX, partnered with sports legends Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, and Shaquille O’Neal. Focused on elevating its brand recognition, FTX rapidly became infamous in the cryptocurrency sector. However, a year into its existence, the company crumbled and filed for bankruptcy, landing Bankman-Fried into serious legal troubles along with his sports icon partners.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, found himself entangled in serious legal violations following the collapse of his company, with celebrities like Tom Brady and Stephen Curry getting ensnared in the controversy.

"Going Infinite", a book by Michael Lewis – the author of "The Blind Side" and "Moneyball", is set to explore the rise and derailment of Bankman-Fried. Lewis recently stated in a "60 Minutes" interview that he accessed FTX's confidential documents.

In his disclosure, Lewis said, "For three years, Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to pay Tom Brady $55 million for an annual 20-hour commitment, while Stephen Curry received $35 million for the same duration and commitment".

Bankman-Fried is currently embroiled in several federal charges including wire fraud, plots to commit commodities fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering. The FTX founder, who generously contributed to both leading political parties, saw his company go bankrupt in November 2022, causing a significant dip in the cryptocurrency market.

WNBA greenlights Tom Brady's investment in Aces ownership

On March 23, Brady and the Aces announced his acquisition of a minority stake in the club. However, they did not provide detailed information. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert commended the acquisition, indicating that league approval was merely a formality.

The Aces, backed by the majority owner and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, aspire to replicate their league championship victory. They are set to face off against the New York Liberty in a best-of-five series on Sunday.

Six-time Super Bowl winner Brady, who enjoyed victories with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attended an Aces game on May 31, 2022. Following this, he sent Las Vegas star Kelsey Plum a jersey and other gifts.

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said in a statement when the original announcement was made.

