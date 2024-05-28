Tom Brady Being His Competitive Self Reveals Standards He Will Judge Himself On as Fox’s Lead NFL Analyst

Tom Brady is gearing up for an NFL comeback, not as a player this time but as the league's lead analyst on Fox Sports.

The former quarterback confirmed early this year that he will be working for the sports broadcasting channel, replacing highly popular Greg Olsen following a $375 million over 10 years deal and working alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, following his retirement last year “for good,” will provide his expertise, blessing the fans, which will also include his call on big games like the 2025 Super Bowl game.

With the contract, the five-time Super Bowl MVP has become the highest-paid sports broadcaster so far and now has revealed how he will try to live up to the hope and expectations of the job.

Tom Brady reveals how he will judge himself as Fox's lead NFL analyst

Tom Brady has revealed how he will judge himself when he returns as Fox Sports' lead analyst for the National Football League following the monster deal with the network and his legendary reputation.

The former New England Patriots star is all set to kick off his broadcasting career in the upcoming NFL season after being away from American football for one year, and the three-time NFL MVP will also have an analysis of his performance besides being the network's top analyst for the league.

Without prior experience as a broadcaster, Brady, who is known for his competitive side in everything he does, knows how to judge himself regarding what he will bring to the table.

During his appearance on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, when asked if he would be as competitive as he used to be on the football pitch, the retired quarterback said that it's not about competition this time; rather, it is about “did I put everything I could into it?”

Keeping fans in mind, who are eagerly waiting for his NFL comeback, Brady stated he would ask questions if he was good enough, saying, “Did I give the fans everything that they tuned in for? And that's really how I'll end up gauging myself.”

He further stated that he would judge himself following the giant deal with the network, keeping the hopes of everyone. "Did I do a good enough job? Did I live up to the belief that Fox had in me? Did I live up to the expectations of my teammates... the entire team?” This is how the 46-year-old will have an analysis of his performance.

Tom Brady to kick start his broadcasting career from week 1 of the 2024 NFL season

While Tom Brady will be the lead analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt, the 46-year-old will begin his career in broadcasting in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season.

The football icon will be behind the microphone for the first time for the Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns, bringing a new level of insight.

Meanwhile, his future co-star at the network, Erin Andrews, and her coworker Clarissa Thompson, have full faith in Brady and his skills. When the two appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, they provided their perspective about Brady's upcoming job.

Andrew, during the conversation, revealed that the fans may expect some “stuff we just die for.” Adding to the conversation, Thompson said, “His resume supports that he is great at everything he does, so why would this be any different?”

Based on the predictions made by the lead sideline reporter at Fox Sports, Andrews is already hoping that Brady will certainly keep the audience intrigued.

Tom has earlier hosted his podcast Lets Go while he was away from football and ahead of his television career. He has previously talked about his expectations of himself and what he can bring to the booth.

While talking to Front Office Sports this year in March, Brady stated that he believes he can bring a “pretty unique perspective,” which “a lot of people will really like.” The legendary star is all ready to challenge himself as he looks ahead “to grow in different areas.”

However, Brady, who spent 20 years of his 23-year career with the Patriots, is expecting the new job to be fun, saying, “It's going to be a lot of hard work. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

Brady is known for doing his job well in everything he does, it is to be seen what he can bring to the table, and now that he has the support of his co-workers, it might make it easier for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon and his unparalleled legacy.

