Tom Brady Believes New York Knicks Can Make It to NBA Finals; All You Need to Know

On their podcast, The Roommates Show, NFL legend and sports icon Tom Brady spoke with Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and made a shocking prediction about the team's future.

After being severely injured, New York was defeated in the quarterfinals by the Indiana Pacers. Nevertheless, Brunson had a historic season for the Knicks with an average of 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.9% from the field. It appears that Brady is now seeing the future direction the Knicks are going to go.

"To win the Super Bowl, it's just a whole other thing. It's like getting the finals; then once you get there, you get to really compete." He later added, "I have a feeling you're going to get there."

When Brunson and Hart quickly jumped in to say they didn't know what it felt like to get that far, it was about the Knicks making it to the NBA Finals.vTom Brady is one of the people most knowledgeable about winning and the preparation involved in that process. Brady is the only player in NFL history to have won seven Super Bowls during his amazing playing career.

Six of them came with the New England Patriots, and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is now focused on the future, as he will be making his FOX broadcast debut in less than two weeks.

It would be quite the story if the Knicks made it to the NBA Finals. With Brunson as the star and leading the charge, they have the team to make it happen for sure. The Knicks may face difficult obstacles in the East this season as they must defeat several formidable opponents. The Boston Celtics, who are currently the NBA champions, will be hoping to win again, but other teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers might also have an impact.

Being among the NBA's deeper teams should help New York try to offset any injuries that may occur this season. The Knicks organization will stop at nothing to ensure that the championship returns to Madison Square Garden soon because they realize there might not be a better opportunity to win than they have.

