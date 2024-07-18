Former NFL superstar Tom Brady and his eldest son, Jack Moynahan, shared a heartwarming father-son evening at a trendy New York City sushi spot.

On Tuesday evening, the iconic quarterback and his 16-year-old son were spotted at Azabu New York, a popular Japanese restaurant in Tribeca.

Arriving between 6:30 and 7 p.m., the duo spent about 90 minutes enjoying each other's company over a carefully curated meal.

Brady, 46, cut a stylish figure in a white button-down shirt paired with matching trousers and sunglasses. Jack, meanwhile, opted for a more casual look with a T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

Observers couldn't help but note Jack's impressive height, with one patron describing him as a "super tall kid — taller than his dad," who stands at an impressive 6-foot-4.

Tom Brady and son Jack Moynahan’s evening at Azabu New York

The pair's culinary adventure included an array of Japanese delicacies.

According to a report by Page Six, an insider revealed their order: "spicy tuna crispy rice, Brussels sprouts, O-Toro nigiri, salmon aburi nigiri and shrimp tempura maki rolls," with the restaurant making a special effort to accommodate Jack's preferences.

But it wasn't just about the food. As they sat across from each other, Brady took the opportunity to share his vast football knowledge with his son.

"Tom was talking to him about football, his own experiences and was schooling his son about the game, smiling as the son talked," source revealed, highlighting the intimate nature of their conversation.

Advertisement

The former New England Patriots quarterback's demeanor throughout the evening spoke volumes about his relationship with Jack.

Described as "very close and loving," their dynamic showcased Brady's commitment to fatherhood beyond the football field.

Brady's gracious attitude extended beyond his son to the restaurant staff and fans. One particularly enthusiastic supporter even approached Brady mid-phone call, professing her love and hugging him.

True to form, Brady remained "very gracious and accommodating," seemingly unfazed by the interruption.

More on Jack Moynahan and Tom Brady’s relationship

Jack, whose full name is John Edward Thomas Moynahan, is Brady's son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Despite Brady and Bridget's past relationship ending, Brady and Moynahan have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship.

This was evident from the start, with Brady ensuring his presence at Jack's birth in August 2007, even chartering a private jet to Los Angeles for the occasion.

Brady's family also includes son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Advertisement

The couple's divorce in October 2022 marked the end of their 13-year marriage, but both have consistently prioritized their children's well-being.

As Brady transitions into retirement, evenings like this with Jack portray his evolving role. No longer just a football icon, he's now focused on passing down his wealth of knowledge and experience to the next generation, starting with his own son.

This father-son outing at Azabu New York offers a touching glimpse into Brady's post-NFL life. It's clear that while he may have hung up his cleats, his passion for the game and his commitment to family remain as strong as ever.

ALSO READ: After Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan Is in ‘Incredibly Happy Place’ After Splitting with Tom Brady