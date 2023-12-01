Tom Brady called out by Steelers legend over cheating scandals amid Michigan sign stealing controversy

Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever exist in the history of the NFL. But being the greatest comes with great risk, for example, the risk of allegations. One such allegation was recently made against Brady by a Pittsburgh Steelers legend. Here's what he said:

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker thinks Brady is a cheater

The Michigan sign-stealing case is not uncommon news for anyone who follows the NFL. However, an interesting thing was that Tom Brady was an indirect part of the scandal, with his name being dragged for the sign stealing.

Jim Harbaugh, currently the head coach at the University of Michigan, has faced allegations of stealing opposing team's signals during his NFL coaching tenure. Tom Brady played his share of college football at the University of Michigan.

In fact, while the allegations against Jim Harbaugh were being investigated, Tom Brady announced donations of some proceeds from the wristbands to his old school. Pittsburgh Steelers' star linebacker thinks that Brady did more than just that.

"From stealing signs at Michigan to stealing signs at New England @tombrady you got it honestly," James Harrison commented on one of the posts of Tom Brady. Now, this could just be jealously talking since Brad's Patriots always had an upper hand over Harrison's Steelers.

The New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-27 in the 2004 AFC Championship game. Adding to their playoff rivalry, though the Steelers faced the Patriots and Tom Brady in postseason matches three times, Pittsburgh ultimately came out defeated by Brady each meeting.

So the chances are the comment that James Harrison made was just out of jealousy. What do you think? Do you think Harrison was joking when he made that comment, or he had some serious intentions behind the accusations?