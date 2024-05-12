Tom Brady Celebrates His Car Racing Team’s Victory in WEC; Cheers for E1 Boat Racing Team in Italy

Hertz Team JOTA grabbed a major win as they won the FIA World Endurance Championship title and Tom Brady couldn't stop himself from celebrating the big occasion. Brady's brand BRADY™ is the official clothing partner of the car racing team. The staff members of the Hertz Team Jota wear clothes from Brady Brand while the logo appears on the rear wings of the car.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Super Bowl champion gave his billionaire partner a shoutout as he celebrated the major victory.

Tom Brady gives shoutout to his Billionaire partner as they celebrate Hertz Team JOTA’s FIA World Endurance Championship title

Tom Brady has given a shoutout to his billionaire partner of Hertz Team JOTA, a sports car racing team as they celebrated the FIA World Endurance Championship race victory at Spa-Francorchamps. He took to his instagram account and wrote, “I wanted to give a shoutout to

@jota_sport @hertzracinggold and my friend @tomwagnerofficial on the WEC win in Spa today.”

Tom Wagner co-owns the team alongside the former New England Patriots quarterback. Besides their partnership with the racing team, they also share a connection with being the investors for Birmingham City Football Team and Wagner being the chairman of the English team.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP further lauded the team's podium finish thanking the whole team and “right people'' after going through a “difficult” weekend last year at the event where they suffered difficulties the whole season. The legendary former QB was seen in Venice, Italy on Saturday, ahead of the race where he was in full spirit hoping to at least finish second.

Tom Brady owns multiple sports teams

With the announcement of his investment in the English football club Birmingham City last year, Brady now has stakes also in the Las Vegas Aces of WNBA, and Las Vegas Raiders of NFL, and he is the team owner of the UIM E1 World Championship. The former American footballer owns Team Brady in this electric boat race competition.

Brady, who announced his retirement last year, will be back in the league as a commentator after signing a record 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports where he will be sharing his expertise through commentary. The 46-year-old recently appeared in the Netflix roast special where he was ‘roasted’ by several high-profile celebrities.

