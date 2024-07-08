Tom Brady Congratulates Lewis Hamilton on ‘Amazing’ 9th British GP Win After Three-Year Drought

Lewis Hamilton won his first race in 945 days which was a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix title and Tom Brady was one of many to acknowledge the stunning victory. The seven-time F1 World Champion was joined by the seven-time Super Bowl champion on the digital platform to celebrate the emotional win.

Brady is known for his competitive and inspiring nature. The retired NFL legend often encourages other athletes through his powerful comments. Rejoicing with the British driver for his last British GP with Mercedes before the 39-year-old joined Ferrari was something fans are loving.

Tom Brady congratulates Lewis Hamilton for his emotional 9th British GP

Tom Brady took over his Instagram account to congratulate and praise Lewis Hamilton for his emotional and record-extending British Grand Prix title. The 46-year-old reacted to a post made by Hamilton and commented “Congrats!!! Amazing.”

In the post, the British legendary driver mentioned his “945 days since the last win and it's finally come home. SILVERSTONE I LOVE YOU.” He further mentioned how the team “didn't lose hope” and “didn't give up.”

And from one legend to another, the former New England Patriots quarterback was quick enough to join the celebration and appreciate the spirit.

Meanwhile, this will be the last home race with Mercedes for Hamilton since 2021 as he has previously confirmed, in a shocking announcement that the F1 star was joining Ferrari next year.

The Brit will be teaming up with Charles Leclerc in 2025, in a way to start a new era, fulfilling his childhood dream.

Tom Brady often shares his support with other athletes

Tom Brady loves praising other athletes for their accomplishments and records. He was recently seen cheering for Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane for the Euro 2024 as the two Englishmen rescued England from an exit to Slovakia.

Brady was impressed by the two men for saving their side to an embarrassing Round of 16 exit when the Real Madrid star netted five minutes into six added-on in stoppage time while Kane scored just a minute into the extra time as Gareth Southgate’s side won 2-1.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers also praised WNBA rising star Caitlin Clark on breaking the NCAA D-I scoring record this February. He was also in Real Madrid's locker room to celebrate the La Liga giants' impressive victory against arch-rivals FC Barcelona during the El Clasico.

While the legendary player congratulated the 15-time UCL champions for their win, he also praised Barcelona for their “valiant effort.”

In April this year, the American football legend was seen as yet another legend. It was Novak Djokovic! The Hall of Famer presented the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award to the tennis legend.

Brady later went on to post a picture of himself and the Serb calling it a “deserved achievement” congratulating him for “unmatched 2023, to go along with an unmatched career.” He also encouraged Djokovic to continue “inspiring us all.”

Brady, the five-time Super Bowl MVP, gave 23 years to the National Football League (NFL), 20 long seasons for the Patriots winning six Super Bowls for the team. Throughout his iconic career, he was known for inspiring others to play at their best level.

