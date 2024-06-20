Tom Brady Credits THIS Boxing Legend For His Mindset; Can You Guess the Name?

Tom Brady sat down for an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Herd. He shared that Floyd Mayweather influenced his mentality. The NFL legend was discussing his transition from a player to a sports broadcaster.

Brady has signed a 10-year deal worth $375 Million with Fox Sports. He talked about his mindset before beginning his career in the commentary booth. TB12 also opened up about his thought process as an NFL quarterback.

How did Floyd Mayweather affect Tom Brady’s mentality?

The Patriots Hall of Famer revealed that Floyd Mayweather inspired him to always be ready. The legendary boxer had a great influence on his psychology. Brady continued that Mayweather was always up for anything.

Tom gave an example of the legendary boxes. He quipped that if somebody asked Mayweather for a fight on Saturday, he always accepted the challenge. Floyd Mayweather physically trained his body that way.

Tom Brady believes that transitioning into something always comes with some challenges. He reasoned that everybody’s body is programmed and wired to do things a certain way. The 7x Super Bowl champion added that an athlete goes through intense training.

The physical preparation doesn’t stop even in the offseason. Brady was always worried about his performance in the upcoming game. He used to question if he would be able to play. The thinking continued even in April, May, June and July.

What does Tom Brady expect from himself as an NFL analyst?

Tom Brady is glad to get back to his usual schedule. He is nervous about his second career in the NFL. Brady never feels that he is doing things the right way. He expects the same to happen at Fox Sports.

Brady acknowledged that there is a lot of room for improvement. He wants to deliver what the audience expects from him. The legendary quarterback is working hard for his gig. He doesn’t want to let anybody down.