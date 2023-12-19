Tom Brady defends Damontae Kazee after brutal hit concusses Michael Pittman Jr.; find out what he said

The NFL has officially suspended Damontae Kazee, safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, for 'repeated violations' for the rest of the season. The suspension came after Michael Pittman Jr. was sent into concussion protocol after getting his head hit by Damontae Kazee.

NFL legend Tom Brady shared his take on the suspension of Damontae Kazee. According to Brady, Kazee had no reason to be suspended. Instead, there's something else. Here's what the NFL Hall of Famer said about Damontae Kazee's suspension.

Tom Brady feels Damontae Kazee has no fault, but it has more to do with the quarterback

In the game held on December 17 between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, Michael Pittman Jr., who is a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, went into concussion protocol. Pittman Jr. was trying to catch the ball when Damontae Kazee hit his head.

On December 18, the NFL's Vice President of Football Operations, Jon Runyan, officially issued a ruling. The NFL has suspended Damontae Kazee for the rest of the season, and that too without any pay. The cause of suspension has been described as a "repeated violation" of the player safety rules.

Taking about the same, the NFL legend shared his take on the suspension of Damontae Kazee through his Instagram. Sportscenter posted the news of Damontae Kazee's suspension, replying to which Tom Brady said, "Nobody likes seeing players get hurt, but hard hits happen."

According to Tom Brady, more to blame are the quarterbacks who are throwing the balls in the wrong areas. "QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits," the NFL legend said.

Supporting his controversial 'Mediocrity' comment , Tom Brady once again highlighted the misleadership of NFL coaches, suggesting that they should coach better. In addition, Brady said that QBs need to read coverage better. They should know the right places to throw the ball.

"To put the blame on the defensive player all the time is just flat out wrong. We need better QB play!! It's not OK, QBs, to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!" Tom Brady said, concluding his statement. As per Brady, to blame defensive players solely is wrong.

The NFL legend suggested that the league needs better quarterbacks. Moreover, they should also be taught how to throw balls in the right areas so that wide receivers don't get unnecessary hits. Do you think Brady is right here? Share your take below!