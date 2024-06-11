Tom Brady Enjoys Sporting Adventures With Son Jack on Latest Weekend Trip

Tom Brady always expresses how much he loves his kids. The NFL star often takes them on fun trips. He brings them up in his interviews. Besides that, he never leaves a chance to spend time with them.

The Brady family went on a beach trip a couple of weeks ago. The legendary quarterback was once again spotted enjoying the day with his kids. Brady wants to spend as much time as possible with his children before starting his new career at the commentary box.

Tom Brady’s outing with Jack

The 7x Super Bowl champion took to his social media to share his visuals from the trip. He posted some stories on his Instagram handle. Brady could be seen enjoying Basketball and Surfing with son Jack.

Jack is the first son of the New England Patriots Hall of Famer. He was born to Bridget Moynahan who Brady dated from 2004 to 2006. Jack was the ball boy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his dad played there. He also plays as a quarterback for his high school team.

Brady thinks that his son is an amazing young man. He also said that Jack puts his heart and soul into everything he does. Jack lives with his mother and stepfather in New York. But Tom keeps up with his eldest son despite having to travel a lot.

Brady’s career at the commentary booth

Tom Brady has signed a 10-year-long contract worth a staggering $375 Million. The NFL GOAT will be the top analyst and ambassador of the media house. He replaced two-time Emmy winner Greg Olsen as the grade A employee.

Brady will kickstart his commentary career in the first week of NFL 2024. His first assignment will be the Cleveland Browns clash against the Dallas Cowboys. His future colleagues believe that Brady will do great from Fox Sports’ commentary box.