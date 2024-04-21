Tom Brady ENJOYS Weekend Getaway In Spain as NFL Legend Hints Attending Real Madrid VS Barcelona Game

When it comes to Tom Brady, fans are always wondering what their favorite NFL player is up to. Tom Brady is currently in Spain, enjoying the weekend getaway. Here are the pictures that Tom Brady posted on his social media confirming his weekend getaway amidst his NFL comeback.

Tom Brady Hints Enjoying Real Madrid VS Barcelona Amidst NFL Comeback Rumors?

On Sunday, Tom Brady took to his Instagram and shared two pictures of his story. Both the pictures are from the Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid. The NFL legend might be attending a weekend football game between Real Madrid and Barcelona which is reportedly set to start at 3:00 PM.

The weekend getaway came just a week after there were rumors of him making a comeback in the league. The rumors started when the NFL legend said in a podcast interview that he would consider potential offers if they came from the team that he is interested in.

"He definitely thinks he can go do it. Is he going to do it? I don't think so. Probably not," Julian had said dismissing the rumors. Moreover, there's another solid reason why Brady cannot unretire himself. The reason is the Multi-million dollar contract with Fox.

Tom Brady signed a $375 million contract with Fox, according to which Brady will come out as a commentator. The contract is 10 years long and reportedly was set to begin in 2023 but Brady took the year off to spend time with his family and will start his new job in 2024. As of now, Brady will focus on enjoying the Real Madrid vs Barcelona game.