Tom Brady ex-wife net worth: Is Gisele Bündchen richer than NFL's Greatest Quarterback?

Tom Brady is one of the wealthiest NFL athletes of all time. But one would be surprised to know about the net worth of his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

While many know about Tom Brady’s net worth, a handful are aware of how rich Gisele Bündchen is. Well, let’s find out if she’s richer than the NFL legend or not.

What is Gisele Bündchen's net worth?

Ever since Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced in October 2022, fans have been curious about her financial status. You may be surprised to learn that Gisele Bündchen's net worth could actually exceed Tom Brady's by a substantial amount.

Also Read: Gisele Bündchen could be earning USD 20,000,000 post-divorce with NFL legend Tom Brady, as per reports

Before becoming a parent to two lovely kids, Gisele Bündchen had an excellent career in Modelling. In fact, according to Forbes, she has been one of the richest models in the World, and that too for 14 consecutive years.

Throughout her career, Gisele Bündchen has modeled for prestigious brands including Chloe, Versace, Christian Dior, and Victoria's Secret, among many others. Her work with these high-profile brands has helped her amass a net worth estimated at $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: ‘My wife makes a lot of money’: When Tom Brady hilariously explained to Jimmy Kimmel why he wasn’t top paid NFL player 2019

Interestingly, the divorce had not affected their net worth since the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had some properties under their name as a couple, the distribution of which is yet to be clear. But that doesn’t affect the $400 Million wealth of Giselle.

Who out of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady is wealthier?

Gisele Bündchen's net worth clearly surpasses that of NFL legend Tom Brady. While Brady has a net worth of $250 million, which includes his various investments and cumulative salary, Gisele is estimated to be worth $400 million. As reported by Marca, only $30 million of Brady's net worth came from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although Tom Brady has invested in various sports teams across different leagues, his investments have yet to accumulate to the point of surpassing Gisele Bündchen's higher net worth. So the difference of $150 Million makes Gisele Bündchen richer than Tom Brady. Now that Giselle is back in Modelling, her net worth is all about growth.

Also Read: Tom Brady’s love life: All Women NFL legend has been linked to post his divorce from Gisele Bundche