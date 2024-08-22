Tom Brady Explains Why Bill Belichick Failed to Land NFL Head Coach Job This Season After Patriots Departure

Tom Brady has revealed the reason why Bill Belichick did not secure an NFL head coach job this offseason. At 72 years old, Belichick is widely regarded as one of the greatest head coaches in the league's history. However, for the first time, the six-time Super Bowl champion will not be managing any franchise in the National Football League.

Why? The retired NFL star Brady has the answer. During a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Hall of Famer, who referred to his former head coach as the “greatest,” said, “If I look at any of these organizations that have head coaching vacancies, Bill Belichick, to me, is a no-brainer.”

The five-time Super Bowl MVP further commented on the former New England Patriots head coach, saying, “Now, he's going to come in, and he's going to be authoritative, and he's going to have his own way of doing things, and you've got to be OK with that.” He continued to describe Belichick as an “incredible coach” when it comes to “preparing a team.”

Belichick could be seen coaching another franchise in the next offseason, as the upcoming regular season is just around the corner. If the former coach of Brady's wins 26 more games, he might tie with Don Shula to become the winningest regular-season coach in NFL history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Reveals He Told Bill Belichick to ‘Bench’ Certain Patriots Teammates: ‘I’m Not Throwing Him the Ball

Meanwhile, Belichick might not be on the field this season, but it seems like the legendary head coach still has his eyes on the franchises. The multiple Lombardi Trophy winner recently made some comments about the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, who are currently preparing for a three-peat this season.

The franchise might be thinking they can become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls; however, Belichick has dropped his honest reviews of the Chiefs. The American coach put some doubts on the franchise’s defense. He said on the Pat McAfee Show, “They played very well in the playoffs... but overall as a team, run defense, turnovers, that's an area they're gonna want to improve in.”

Belichick, who hasn’t signed a contract with any franchise this year, believes the Chiefs are going to have a “tough” season. Often referred to as a "student of the game," Belichick has warned the defending champions that they’ll face some “tough opponents,” which could make it challenging for them to win their third consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

Advertisement

The former Patriot further clarified that, while the Chiefs are a “good team,” achieving everything falling into place for three straight years is “tough.” Meanwhile, the legendary coach also shared some optimism for teams with strong offenses, suggesting that they might be more successful in scoring than they were last season.

Belichick, who is currently enjoying his personal life after he parted ways with the Patriots for 24 long seasons, was interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons. Nevertheless, the job ultimately went to Raheem Morris. It is to be seen when and where the fans might see Bill coaching and providing his expertise next.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Names His Top 5 Active Quarterbacks in the NFL; Find Out Who Tops List