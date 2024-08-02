Tom Brady Faces Allegations of Pushing Bruce Arians Out of Tampa Bay

The relationship between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians has been a topic of considerable speculation. It's an interest since the two parted ways on the football field. This speculation intensified recently following comments by NFL insider Jeff Darlington.

This shed new light on the dynamics between the former New England Patriots quarterback and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach. Darlington’s remarks were shared on the sports talk show “Get Up.”

It suggests that Brady's respect for Arians deteriorated significantly towards the end of their tenure together. “When Tom Brady was playing for Bruce Arians, that relationship absolutely got to the point where Brady didn't have the respect for Arians that he originally did when he first got there,” Darlington revealed.

ALSO READ: Why Is Tom Brady Not in NFL Hall of Fame? All You Need to Know About Legendary Quarterback’s Canton Induction

He further suggested that the Buccaneers failed to win the Super Bowl in their first season. Arians might have been dismissed before the following year. This assertion implies Brady’s growing dissatisfaction with Arians. He has potentially influenced the coach’s departure from the team.

Brady did not have the formal authority to make decisions regarding the hiring or firing of coaches. However, his influence within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization was significant.

After joining the team as their highest-profile signing, Brady’s preferences and satisfaction became a key consideration for the organization. The desire to maintain Brady’s contentment and harness his leadership likely played a role in the decision to part ways with

Advertisement

Arians, leading to the appointment of former New York Jets coach Todd Bowles as the new head coach in Brady’s third season with the Buccaneers.

The partnership between Brady and Arians started with considerable promise. In their inaugural season together, they guided the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory. It was a triumph that enhanced Brady’s legacy as a quarterback.

However, it has also represented Patrick Mahomes' only Super Bowl loss to date. The success of their first season underscored Brady's ability to thrive outside of Bill Belichick’s system. And further cementing his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

However, despite their early success, signs of tension between Brady and Arians seemed to emerge as their time together progressed. Arians eventually stepped down from his role before Brady’s final season with the team.

Also read: Tom Brady Told to ‘Do Something Cool’ by Daughter Vivian; Former NFL Star Shares Hilarious Update

Advertisement

Brady continued to play for the Buccaneers until he retired at age 45, leading the team to the playoffs in his last season under Bowles. His sporadic attendance at practices during this period sparked questions about his commitment to and relationship with the team. It is leading some to wonder if similar issues have also impacted his time with Arians.