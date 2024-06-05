Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. So, it is obvious, that the former New England Patriots quarterback knows the kind of mindset the players have to build to survive the grand finale.

Ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Celtics versus Mavericks, Tom was hyping up Boston to take home the championship title.

Referring to the Boston Celtics, Tom took to X and reposted his video where the NFL HOFer is hyping up the team. He captioned the post, writing, "No fear. You ready?"

In the short clip, Brady is heard talking about how the mindset sets apart the champions. The deep desire to win the title is what makes and breaks it. He also mentioned how the Boston Celtics should approach the game minus the fear.

Here’s why Tom Brady roots for Boston Celtics

Tom Brady has spent the majority of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. Apparently, the NFL team is located in Foxborough, Massachusetts and that is practically Boston. So, that’s what creates the affinity for Boston’s other sports teams. Brady has also been seen making an appearance in the Boston Celtics’ 2024 playoff documentary.

How many championships have the Celtics won?

Boston Celtics hold the highest record of winning NBA championship titles. They are currently tied with the LA Lakers at 17 titles. Between 1957 and 1969, the team won 11 titles in 13 seasons. This includes 8 back to back championships from 1960-1969. What an era!

The Celtics again rose from the ashes in the 70s under coach Tom Heinsohn and clinched the titles in 1974 and 1976. Next, the 1980s Celtics had a Big Three i.e. Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish. Together, they won the titles in 1981, 1984, and 1986.

In the 20th century, the Celtics’ last championship glory was in 2008 against their age-old rival, the Lakers.

Who's favored to win the 2024 NBA Finals?

The Boston Celtics have a higher chance of winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics had a strong NBA Regular Season compared to the Dallas Mavericks. Also, the Celtics reached the NBA Finals in 2022 but ultimately lost.

The Mavericks versus Celtics series will be interesting. Dallas has fought hard to make it to the NBA Finals. The team’s star player, Luka Doncic has the ability to change the course of the NBA game.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule: Date and Time