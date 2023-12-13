Tom Brady focused on another woman at Miami party after being spotted with Irina Shayk? Reports

The Art Basel party might be over, but the stories around Tom Brady's time at the party are still a hot topic for the fans. Recently, it was revealed that Tom Brady had his eyes on a bird, and it was not Irina Shayk. Keep reading to know who Brady was around in the party.

Tom Brady was focused on another woman at the Art Basel Miami Beach party

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk got back together after a month-long breakup. Recently seen picking Irina Shayk before the Art Basel party, Tom Brady has been suspected of spending more time with his Russian girlfriend. Despite that, fans are wondering: are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk over?

First of all, they are not over. Secondly, it's obvious for fans to think that way because Irina and Brady weren't seen together at the party. Instead of his Russian girlfriend, Brady was seen hanging out with a bunch of models, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to an insider reported to PageSix, the NFL legend was more specifically focused on one blonde. Brady was seen sitting at Boich's waterside area outdoors, surrounded by that twenty-year-old-something blonde along with her gal pals, sharing giggles.

"There were a lot of women chatting him up, and vying for his attention, but he seemed most focused on her," says the insider. The girl wore a short pink dress, and while it was suspected that Brady would leave with her, the NFL legend took the other way out.

The girl Brady was particularly focused on at the party reportedly went to LIV nightclub along with her group. So, if we look at it, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are still a solid deal. Even though they are not spotted together more often than Travis and Taylor, who might be getting married , they are good.

