Tom Brady Gets Advice From NFL Legend Ahead of His Broadcasting Debut as Analyst at Fox Sports

Tom Brady is set to kickstart his career in the commentary booth next season. The NFL GOAT will be the top analyst at Fox Sports. NFL legend Joe Theismann also joined the broadcasting team after playing. He shared some valuable tips with the 7x Super Bowl champion.

TB12 recently joined the panel at the UFL Championship Game. He was in the audience to present the UFL Championship game MVP trophy. But the Patriots Hall of Famer stopped to give his analysis of the match. Fans are in love with commentator Brady even before his official debut.

Joe Theismann’s advice to Tom Brady

Joe Theismann acknowledged that Tom Brady is very knowledgeable about the game of football. But he also added that only a few player-turned-broadcasters managed to stay in the industry.

“But it will come down to how Tom presents it,” Theismann said. It’d also depend on how he works with his broadcast partner. He believes that it’d all come down to Brady being comfortable. Theismann wants fans to let Brady get comfortable before judging him.

The Super Bowl XVII winner revealed the best piece of advice for Brady. “Be Tom Brady, don’t try and be somebody else,” the former Redskins quarterback suggested. He urges him to be the guy who has knowledge about the game. Thiesmann concluded that Brady should just embellish the game and let the game tell the story.

Theismann worked in the broadcasting industry for nearly 20 years. He joined ESPN’s Sunday Night Football in 1985. The 74-year-old worked with the media house till 2005. He credited John Madden for his success and learnings at ESPN.

How much is Tom Brady’s Fox Sports contract worth?

Tom Brady has signed a 10-year-long deal worth a whopping $375 Million. He will replace two-time Emmy Award winner Greg Olsen on the panel. Brady will be Fox Sports’ top analyst and ambassador.

The legendary quarterback will commence his career in week 1 of NFL 2024. His first assignment will be Dallas Cowboy’s clash against the Cleveland Browns. All eyes will be on the Patriots legend when he will swap football with a mic.

