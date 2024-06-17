Tom Brady Gets Booed During Broadcasting Debut At UFL Championship By St. Louis Crowd: ‘Haven’t Forgotten About Spygate’

Given the booing that Tom Brady had to endure, it’s very clear the St. Louis crowd does not hold the 7-time Super Bowl winner in high regard.

Tom Brady made his FOX broadcasting debut during the United Football League championship held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The Birmingham Stallions won their third-consecutive UFL title via a 25-0 shutout against the San Antonio Brahmas. Brady’s task was to hand out the UFL Championship MVP Trophy to Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez. When he presented the trophy, however, that's when the booing started.

Why was Tom Brady booed by the St. Louis crowd at the UFL championship?

St. Louis doesn't have an NFL team anymore, yet no one has forgotten the 'Spygate Scandal'. At St. Louis, the residents currently hate the Rams, as the fans still have a sore spot regarding the perception that New England's win in Super Bowl XXXVI was unfair. People believe the Patriots might have filmed the other teams’ signals, which could have helped them succeed during Brady's early career.

Brady's first Super Bowl win came against the St. Louis Rams in 2002. Despite the Rams being the favorites, they lost 20-17 to Brady, who was relatively unknown at the time.

What is the Spygate Scandal?

In September 2007, Patriots video assistant Matt Estrella was caught filming the New York Jets' defensive signals on the field.

This was reportedly the second time the Patriots were caught spying, following a 2006 incident against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. That year, the NFL took action against them. Despite Coach Belichick calling it a misunderstanding of NFL rules, Commissioner Roger Goodell disagreed.

Goodell fined Belichick $500,000, the Patriots $250,000, and took away their first-round draft pick in 2008. This was just the start of Goodell's issues with New England.

Here’s how fans reacted to Tom Brady getting booed at the UFL championship

Everyone remembers. That’s the message fans resonated on X (formerly Twitter) about Tom Brady’s Spygate scandal and how his getting booed was justified.

One fan said, “Loud boos for Tom Brady presenting the UFL Championship game MVP at the Dome in St. Louis. We haven’t forgotten about Spygate 20 years later”

While another echoed, “The boos couldn't have been that loud because of the very small attendance.”

Another fan mentioned, “They’ll never forget 2002”

“There's nothing remember except that a heavily favored rams team got embarrassed because their offense didn't show up and they let some 6th round pick go down the field in a minute on them,” said another.

“God bless everyone who stayed until the end to make this happen,” wrote a fan.

Jokes about Tom Brady's Spygate and Deflategate scandals in the 'Roast of Tom Brady'

You might have heard jokes about Spygate and Deflategate at the roast of Tom Brady . The GROAST highlighted every controversy, scandal, and embarrassing moment from Tom Brady's career.

The most famous was "Deflategate", where Brady was accused of tampering with NFL game balls during the 2014 NFL Playoffs for an advantage. The other was "Spygate", a big scandal in 2007 where the New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick were accused of recording other teams' coaching signals during games, breaking NFL rules, and marking the Patriots as cheaters.

While Brady was not blamed as much for "Spygate" as he was for "Deflategate", both scandals made a lot of NFL fans question his reputation as the greatest quarterback ever.

'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' showed Bill Belichick facing questions

In the documentary series, an interview from 2008 shows Belichick being questioned about the scandal. When confronted, he first refused to talk about the incident and stayed secretive, saying, “That’s all in the past and I’ve made my comments on that.”

When asked if his actions affected game outcomes, he argued, "Again you can get those same signals sitting up in the press box and writing down what the signal is and what the play was and doing it that way. Those signals are available to anybody who wants to see them.”