Tom Brady Gives Hilarious Shoutout to ‘Jules’ Julian Edelman During HOF Speech at Gillette Stadium: ‘Paid Me USD 10000’

Tom Brady was inducted into the Hall of Fame on June 12, Wednesday by the New England Patriots at the sold-out Gillette Stadium in front of several former coaches, players, fans, and more.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s No. 12 jersey was retired to pay respect to the greatest quarterback of all time.

Among his inspiring and emotional speeches, the former player hilariously remarked that his former teammate, Julian Edelman paid him money to mention the wide receiver during Brady's Hall of Fame speech.

Tom Brady hilariously mentions Julian Edelman during Hall of Fame speech

Following another unforgettable and memorable night for Tom Brady, the retired and now officially Hall of Famer mentioned his former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman as he was thanking his family, teammates, coaches, fans, and more.

As the seven-time Super Bowl champion jokingly apologized to his agents for taking “all those team-friendly deals,” the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player said that Eldeman "paid (him) $10,000 to mention him by name.”

The two former teammates used to poke fun in the locker room during their playing days. Eldeman was also there at Brady’s Netflix Roast Special among the other former Patriots.

Julian Edelman spent his entire playing career alongside Tom Brady

Julian Edelman played his entire 12-year-long career with the New England Patriots alongside Tom Brady who spent his 20 seasons with the franchise winning six Super Bowls for them.

The former wide receiver recently expressed that roasting his former teammate, Brady, was fun which reminded him of their old playing days and locker room roastings.

Eldeman told People, “I mean, it felt very similar to a locker room — we just did in front of people, which you would feel would be a little inappropriate, but it was fun.”

The 38-year-old further said that those moments back then used to be like a “big therapeutic session” for everyone there.

Meanwhile, Brady is all set for his broadcasting career debut as he gears up for an NFL comeback as a lead analyst for Fox Sports in the upcoming season. The 46-year-old will provide his expertise to the fans waiting for his return.

