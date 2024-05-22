Tom Brady Gives Pep Talk to Top Rookies Including Caleb Williams and JJ McCarthy Before 2024 NFL Season

Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots Quarterback, is regarded as the greatest player ever to grace the Gridiron. Brady won the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots. He got his hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the record 7th time during his stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also holds the record for the oldest player to win the Super Bowl at 43.

Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP on five occasions and became the NFL MVP thrice. He has the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and wins as a quarterback. There is arguably nobody better than Brady to familiarise the struggles of being in the NFL to young lads. The Patriots’ Hall of Famer nailed the task over breakfast.

Tom Brady’s Advice to Top Rookies

Michael Rubin, the owner of Fanatics, invited NFL legend Tom Brady and rapper Jay-Z for breakfast. Top draft picks of the 2024 NFL draft including Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy were there to hear it from the NFL GOAT.

Brady began with the fact that the current young players have made things about themselves due to social media and branding. He took the youngsters by surprise and said that it was fine and they were not going to win anything. Brady took a dig at them by saying that there’s a difference between a star and a champion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Brady’s Fox Sports Contract and Caleb Williams’ Goals

Tom Brady will begin his career off the field with Fox Sports. He has signed a 10-year contract worth a whopping $375 Million with the media house. Brady will take up the role of the lead analyst and ambassador for Fox Sports.

Caleb Williams wants to chase Brady’s legacy. The number 1 overall pick aims to stay with the same team for 20 years and dethrone Brady as the greatest quarterback.