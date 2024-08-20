Tom Brady Goes Off on ‘Tragedy’ Concerning Rookie QB’s That Has Led to NFL Getting Dumbed Down

Tom Brady, who is considered the greatest quarterback of all time in the history of the National Football League, has stated his feelings regarding the development of the quarterbacks recently. The seven-time Super Bowl champion thinks the league has gone a step back in this process.

Brady recently appeared for a discussion with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and believes that giving the newcomers who have not experienced an immediate change in the starting position is not actually a good idea.

The former quarterback said, “I think it's just a tragedy that we're forcing these rookies to play early, but the reality is the only reason why we are is because we've dumbed the game down, which has allowed them to play.”

The retired NFL star further said, “It used to be thought of at a higher level.” He continued that in his time, they used to “spend hours and hours in the offseason, in training camp, trying to be a little bit better the next year.”

While discussing the opportunity of where the players go to deep level, Brady said, “But I think what happens is it discourages the coaches from going to deep levels because they realize the players don't have the opportunity to go to a deep level. So they're just going to teach them where they're at.”

The former American football player also shared his experience at Michigan, where he stated he had to work hard to move into the third position from seventh and to become the starting quarterback. Brady stated how he didn't start his first year and learned through the development.

Advertisement

The Hall of Famer, who is known for his fitness even after his retirement, also mentioned his former coach, Bill Belichick, saying how the now 72-year-old and his offensive staff helped him to develop.

Brady gave his 23 long years to the NFL and has a lot of experience to share the changes from his playing years to the recent changes. The five-time Super Bowl MVP hung up his boots for the final time last year so that he could spend his time with his family and his three kids.

Meanwhile, fans are currently waiting for Brady to provide his expertise in the field when he makes his official debut in the broadcasting world as a lead commentator and analyst for FOX Sports. The 47-year-old will be in the booth with Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB is scheduled to appear as the analyst in the first broadcast of the upcoming NFL season, which would be on September 8 for America’s Game of the Week between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

After playing for more than two decades in the league, while the star footballer has never ruled out his potential return to the league, it will be not less than a wonder to see Brady giving his expert opinions following his 10-year contract with the sports network; on the league, he has ruled for years.

ALSO READ: Is Tom Brady Returning to NFL as Minnesota Vikings Quarterback? Exploring Viral Rumor