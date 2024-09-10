Tom Brady Grunting During Broadcast Debut Leaves Fans Bothered Who Brutally Roast NFL Legend: ‘Sounds Weird’

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and an NFL legend who needs no introduction. However, being a magnificent sportsperson on the ground doesn’t make one an outstanding commentator, and that too in his first game.

Brady is just as human as the rest of us, and he too will take time to excel in a new craft that he has just taken on. The NFL legend’s new gig on the mic didn’t turn out to be that great , and as a result, the fans were quite irritated with his performance. Brady made his official debut at the commentary box on September 9, during the Dallas Cowboys’ vs Cleveland Browns at Huntington Field in Cleveland.

The fans were visibly bothered with Brady’s grunts during the match where at times, it looked as if a die-hard fan was watching a game, as the NFL legend made those noises during the broadcast. Watch the the clip below:

The fans vented their frustration on X, over Brady’s lackluster commentary skills. One user said, “I don't want to overreact to week 1 but Tom Brady is the worst announcer in the NFL.”

Another said, “Finally, something Tom Brady f****** sucks at.”

A third wrote, “I’ll say Tom Brady is absolutely dog sh*t and Fox should be ashamed of what they did to Greg Olsen.”

Another said, “Maybe someone should have listened to Tom Brady actually say words before dropping $300 million on him.”



A lot of people were surprised with the fact that Brady is being paid a USD 375 million for a ten-year contract with FOX, which makes a staggering USD 37.5 million annually, making Brady one of the highest-paid members in NFL history.

Advertisement

His first commentary stint received mostly mixed responses from the people, as he had a couple of hiccups and his nerves were on display quite early into the game. His delivery was choppy at times, and the fans also felt that there were moments of dead air space, that are generally filled with commentary.

However, Brady got a bit comfortable as the game progressed. His commentary became engaging and insightful, but the fans on social media pointed out that there was a lot of room for him to improve.

Even Brady marked the stark difference between playing and commentary when he said, “I was using my arm and my body for so many years. Now I get to a stadium and I get to use my voice... As Michael Strahan told me in the pregame, you are going to wake up tomorrow on Monday morning and you aren't going to be sore. That I'm happy about,” USA Today quoted Brady.

Advertisement

Tom Brady, who has been one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history called it quits last year in February. He took a year gap during the 2023-24 season and is now looking to hone his skills in the commentary box. Let’s see how he goes about it.