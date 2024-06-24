Tom Brady Hails THIS Quarterback From His Era as the ‘Gold Standard’ He Aspired to Be Like

Tom Brady recently revealed which quarterback he believes was the 'Gold Standard' in his era. He gave this honor to his former longtime rival, Peyton Manning, while also admitting he aspired to be like the 48-year-old player.

The two football superstars shared a stage at Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony with the New England Patriots. Let's see what Brady has to say.

Tom Brady hails Peyton Manning at the former’s Hall of Fame ceremony

Tom Brady received a tribute at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony at Gillette Stadium on June 12, where he took the opportunity to appreciate Manning and called him the ‘Gold Standard’ for quarterback play.

The 46-year-old said, “I think that I could never have been the type of player that I was without having someone like Peyton that I had to aspire to be like. And I looked at him as the gold standard for quarterback play, and I still do.”

Furthermore, Manning also praised Brady and his amazing skills on the pitch. He went on to say, “You knew when you were playing against a Tom Brady team, you better be at your best, 'cause if you weren't, Tom Brady was going to beat you every time.”

It is important to note that while Manning was drafted in 1998, Brady started his NFL career in 2001. Both the players have competed against each other for over two decades and have a combined nine Super Bowl wins.

A look into Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame ceremony

After serving around 20 years for the New England Patriots and winning three NFL MVP awards during his tenure with the team, Brady left the squad in 2019.

However, his illustrious career had a lasting impact on the Patriots. They were even able to grab their first Super Bowl win with Brady leading the team.

Thus, it’s no surprise that he was inducted early into the Patriots Hall of Fame, unlike any other player who has to wait for four years to become eligible. The event was scheduled for 12th June which was 6/12. The number 6 here represents the number of times Brady won the Super Bowls with the Patriots and 12 stands for his jersey number.

During the ceremony, the New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft officially retired Brady’s jersey number. This made the player the eighth one to receive that honor.

