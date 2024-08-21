NFL legend Tom Brady is "really excited" to see how New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers performs in the upcoming 2024 season after returning from a season-ending Achilles injury.

Tom Brady Confident For Aaron Rodgers’ Comeback

Speaking at the Fanatics Fest in New York City this past weekend, Brady expressed high hopes for Rodgers' comeback, stating that he believes the Jets' signal-caller will be highly motivated to reclaim his place among the game's elite passers.

"I'm very interested to see how Aaron [Rodgers] comes back and performs this year," Brady told host Stephen A. Smith.

"You know how dedicated and committed he is to being a great quarterback again. He had a year off, and I believe that would be very motivating for him to do that."

Rodgers, who suffered the devastating Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season, has heard the doubters questioning whether he can return to form at age 40.

But the four-time MVP is using that as fuel to power his comeback.

"It all motivates me... Obviously, they're other goals and motivations," Rodgers said on the Bart and Hahn show on ESPN New York.

"You draw from certain sources. The best players are self motivated, they don't need that motivation from somebody else. We have inspiration from some of those comments or people fighting back against father time."

Rodgers, who is entering his first season with the Jets after a controversial departure from the Green Bay Packers, emphasized that his primary focus is on playing all 17 regular-season games and keeping the team "in really good shape in December and early January."

The Jets have built an impressive roster around their new quarterback, addressing several key needs in the offseason.

Rodgers will have a talented supporting cast, including wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, tight end Allen Lazard, and running back Breece Hall.

The front office prioritized adding more talent around their franchise quarterback.

Rodgers will have elite weapons, New York appears to have an offense capable of being elite.

Rodgers shared that sentiment, expressing confidence in the Jets' roster and their ability to compete for a playoff spot.

Tom Brady Sees Rodgers as Top-5 QB

Brady, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, included Rodgers in his list of the top five signal-callers in the NFL right now, along with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.

"That's why they go play. I think for all of us, we can analyze before the point, at the end of the day, it's going to be up to them to go out there and prove to us, right or wrong, whether our decisions or judgments or hypotheses about them are right," Brady said.

The Jets are widely expected to be one of the most improved teams in the NFL this season, with Rodgers leading the charge. After missing the playoffs in 2023, the team is hungry to return to the postseason and make a deep run.