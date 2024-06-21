Tom Brady Has THIS Special Guest For His Trip to Paris for 2024 Summer Olympics

Tom Brady will be in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The NFL GOAT is reported to have taken his daughter Vivian with her. In an exclusive interview with People, Brady shared his excitement about his trip.

Brady recently visited Paris with his sons Benjamin and Jack. They attended the Le Mans Race in the French capital. The three of them cheered for the Hertz JOTA team. The 7x Super Bowl champion is an ambassador of Hertz.

Tom Brady’s love for various sports

Brady heaped praise on the Le Mans Race. “That race is incredible,”, the Patriots Hall of Famer said. It is a road race with hundreds of thousands of people. It has also a bleacher part. He added that people don’t realize how big it is until they get there.

The legendary quarterback was asked which sport excites him the most. Tom Brady quipped that he loves all sports. It doesn’t matter if it’s a football team in the UK or a racing team like Hertz JOTA.

TB12 believes that it doesn’t matter if it’s a football, pickleball, basketball, or NFL team. The culture is more about the people. He added that accountability, discipline, and leadership play a huge role.

Brady continued that it’s about being selfless. He was a part of a culture that was totally selfless. He quoted John Wooden’s phrase, ‘Happiness begins where selfishness ends.’. Brady’s football teammates were a bunch of people who loved being together. They just wanted to win and didn’t care about who got the credit.

Tom Brady’s plans for the future

Former Buccaneers QB opened up about life after football. His goal remains the same even after bidding farewell to the gridiron. He wants to be around people who support him and give feedback. “If you want something to be successful, it's all the same fundamentals as sports.”, Brady concluded.

Tom Brady will begin his career in Fox Sports’ commentary booth in September. He has signed a deal worth a staggering $375 Million with the media house. He’ll be the top analyst and ambassador of Fox Sports.