Tom Brady helped Golden State Warriors secure signing of Kevin Durant in 2016

Rich Kleiman, co-founder of Boardroom and business partner of Kevin Durant, recently divulged intriguing details regarding Durant's notorious transition to the Golden State Warriors during an All the Smoke podcast interview. He shared that Tom Brady partially influenced Durant's decision to merge with the Dubs.

In the 2016 free agency period, Durant conversed with several teams, including the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs. Wishing to stir the pot in the East, the Celtics' ownership, along with Danny Ainge and two players, made the effort to meet with Durant.

While this should have been more than sufficient, the Celtics thought they needed an extra push, so they brought in Tom Brady, quarterback of the New England Patriots at the time. Contrary to expectations, after a chat and a walk with Brady, Durant seemed to indicate that the seven-time Super Bowl winner encouraged him to sign with the Dubs.

“I remember when the Celtics came. So it was the Celtics ownership, Danny Ainge, Jae Crowder and I think Kelly Olynyk. Then, in came Tom Brady. So, alright, sh*t they trying to level the playing field. So they went to take a walk together (Brady and KD), and then later on KD was like, ‘So he told me, bottom line, that I should look for the best team, best organization, best chance to win no matter what. I think Brady just told me to go to the Warriors!'”

Tom Brady expresses his fitness peak following weight loss

Since retiring and splitting from Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady has never felt more light after losing a few pounds.

At 46, Brady revealed in a recent episode of the Let's Go! Podcast on SiriusXM that he's lost approximately 10 lbs.

"I'm in great physical condition at the moment," he added. "Without the stress I experienced during my playing days, I've been able to give more attention to my physical well-being."

The retired NFL player underscored the importance of physical health for everyone, remarking: "Our physical and mental health is critical to all of us. Without these, what do we truly possess?"

Back in February 2022, after over twenty years in the league, Brady called it quits. However, he had a change of heart a month later. Before finally leaving the NFL earlier this year, Brady had one last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

