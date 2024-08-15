Tom Brady Hints at Another NFL Comeback in New Vlog; Reveals He’s Still Training Despite Retirement

Tom Brady recently shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel, teasing fans by giving them a hint of his potential return to the NFL league. This comes after he announced his final retirement last year, in February 2023.

The 47-year-old was in Italy, having a good time on a fancy yacht. He was later quoted saying to the young fellows that they'll have something to contend with if he plans to come out of retirement. This is considerable, given that Brady has a great NFL career history, as already known by his fans.

MLFootball quickly took to X to share the video clip of Brady and captioned it; “BREAKING: Tom Brady says in his new vlog that he’s been training because he still may want to COME OUT OF RETIREMENT. Talking about the young players in the league, “THEY STILL GOT SOMETHING TO DEAL WITH.”

It is worth mentioning that just a few days ago, the American football quarterback announced his new venture. He has started a YouTube vlog series titled Last Week With Tom . Through this series, he provides a unique and detailed insight into his life after he retired from playing professionally.

Besides, Brady has a history of retiring and then unretiring. Initially, he announced his first retirement on February 1, 2022. However, he chose to return back to show some more actions after 40 days of staying away from the sport.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner returned for his 23rd season in 2022. He played the season but performed poorly, and the following year, he decided to step away from the sport once again.

Nonetheless, this is not the first time Brady has talked about his potential comeback to the league. Earlier this year, in April 2024, the former New England Patriots Quarterback mentioned he may consider coming back to the league.

During his appearance at DeepCuts with VicBlends, Brady was asked if he would consider returning to the NFL if approached by a team in need; in response, he said he might opt for it if the team welcomes him.

As quoted by CBS Sports, Brady said, “I'm not opposed to it. I don't know if they're gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team, but I don't know if -- I don't know, I'm always gonna be in good shape, (I'll) always be able to throw the ball.”

Thus, it remains to see whether Brady will make a comeback in the league once again or whether he was joking around and teasing his fans about it.

