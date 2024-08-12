NFL Goat Tom Brady has delighted his fans across the world with an exciting announcement.

The soon to be Hall of Famer has unveiled his latest venture: a YouTube vlog series titled Last Week With Tom.

This exciting new project promises to give followers an unprecedented look into Brady's life after hanging up his cleats.

Tom Brady Introduces Last Week With Tom

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to announce his new YouTube channel, sharing a clip that offered a glimpse into his recent Las Vegas adventure.

The short video featured Brady alongside his son Jack, hinting at the personal nature of the content fans can expect.

In a separate 40-second YouTube introduction, Brady explained the motivation behind his new channel:

"All these cool things that I get a chance to do and I get a chance to experience, it's hard to show you guys those things on 10-second social clips or 20-second social clips," Brady said.

"That's why we're doing some of this longer stuff, and I'm going to bring you guys along with me. And I hope you guys really enjoy it."

Brady's inaugural vlog entry promises to be a thrilling ride, as he recounts a whirlwind three-day trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

The football icon attended six different venues and nine events, including equestrian competitions, tennis matches, diving, and beach volleyball.

"I didn't know what to expect," Brady shared, his excitement palpable. "It was truly incredible... I had a chance to have my little girly girl here with me. It was just an epic three days that I'll never forget."

This intimate glimpse into Brady's family life and post-retirement adventures signals a new era for the quarterback, who seems eager to connect with fans on a more personal level.

Tom Brady at Morgan Wallen Concert

While Brady's YouTube channel focuses on his family adventures, he's not shying away from the limelight entirely.

Recently, the NFL legend made waves at a Morgan Wallen concert in Las Vegas, escorting the country music star to the stage alongside boxing icon Mike Tyson.

A video shared on social media captured the moment, showing Brady and Tyson flanking Wallen as they walked through Allegiant Stadium.

The trio's unexpected appearance sent fans into a frenzy, with Brady sporting a black Raiders baseball cap – a nod to his potential future involvement with the team.

Other NFL Players with YouTube Channels

Brady's attempt at vlogging follows a growing trend of NFL players leveraging YouTube to connect with fans.

Here are a few other notable NFL figures with active YouTube channels:

JuJu Smith-Schuster: With over 1.01 million subscribers, Smith-Schuster's channel offers a mix of vlogs, game highlights, and personal insights.

Rodney Adams: The Minnesota Vikings player shares game day experiences and personal vlogs, giving fans an inside look at his NFL journey.

Pat McAfee: The former NFL punter hosts a popular sports talk show, sharing insights and opinions on various sports-related topics.

Michael Robinson: This former player created The Real Rob Report, offering behind-the-scenes looks at his NFL career.

As Brady embarks on this new chapter, fans can look forward to a more intimate connection with the NFL icon.

Last Week With Tom promises to be a captivating series, offering an unfiltered look into the life of one of football's greatest players as he navigates his post-retirement world.

With his trademark charm and a wealth of experiences to share, Brady's YouTube channel is poised to become a must-watch for sports fans and admirers alike.

As he continues to make headlines both on and off the field, one thing is clear: Tom Brady's journey is far from over, and now, thanks to Last Week With Tom, we all have a front-row seat.