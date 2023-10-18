‘Tom Brady is stalking me’: When John Cena had a hilarious accusation against NFL legend despite never meeting him

John Cena, the sixteen-time World Champion, once humorously suggested that NFL star Tom Brady was dogging his steps. Astonishingly, looking at Brady's life and career it appears that he could be shadowing Cena. The ex-WWE Champion certainly tends to believe there's suspicious activity afoot.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, John Cena enthusiastically discussed his love for football. He openly admitted to admiring Tom Brady and following his career closely.

Cena playfully insinuated that Brady was constantly in his tracks. For starters, Cena and Brady share the same age. Another similarity is their New England roots, with Cena being born in the region and Brady dedicating twenty seasons to the New England Patriots.

"We both have won championships respective to our fields," Cena pointed out, "I relocated to Tampa, and lo and behold, he trailed me there." Cena even jokingly speculated about 'strange' security cameras around his residence, suspecting Brady's involvement said ‘Tom Brady is stalking me’.

In a strange twist of fate, Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon after John Cena settled in Tampa Bay. After joining the dots, Cena facetiously voiced his 'secret theory' that Brady has been 'stalking' him.

Despite never having met, Cena joked about his suspicions of being tracked by Brady, particularly about the 'odd security cameras' monitoring his property.

John Cena once compared himself to Tom Brady in a Rare Moment of Flamboyance

In a 2017 interview with TMZ, John Cena shared his support for the NFL's New England Patriots, where Tom Brady was a player at the time. Cena expressed that his intrigue for the Patriots stemmed from the fact they often faced adversity yet persisted towards success, much to the disdain of other sports fans, except of course.

Patriots fans. Cena related this narrative to his own storytelling experiences in the WWE.

Cena, known as The Franchise Player, also mentioned how his life seemed to run parallel to Brady's. Cena admired New England's consistent performance, which doesn't need excessive hype, similar to how he goes about accomplishing his goals.

Cena expressed his hopes that Brady would clinch his fifth Super Bowl and that he would win a 16th WWE World title. Interestingly, years later, both aspirations came to pass, bringing both men immense success.

Being prominent figures in their respective fields, Cena and Brady have gained global popularity. Their success has not only persisted but expanded beyond their professions, elevating them into more comprehensive brand figures.

