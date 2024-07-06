Tom Brady Likely to Own Stakes in Boston Celtics as Owner Share Their Desire to Put NBA 2024 Champions on Sale

Tom Brady might extend his investment empire to the NBA in the near future. The NFL GOAT is speculated to make a bid for the NBA 2024 champions Boston Celtics. The franchise is valued at a hefty $4.7 Billion. Owner Wyc Grousbeck is exploring the sale of the franchise, as per USA Today’s reports.

Grousbeck wants to sell a significant chunk of the franchise’s stakes by next year. The deal is set to close in 2028. It came as a surprise for the fans and even their star power forward, Jayson Tatum. The Celtics won their first NBA championship since 2008 on June 17. They are now the most successful franchise in NBA history, with 18 titles.

Also Read: Which Was Tom Brady’s Biggest Contract in His NFL Career? Find Out

Tom Brady to become part owner of the Boston Celtics

Rumors of Wyc Grousbeck selling the Celtics sparked discussions and debates on the internet. Fans flocked to the internet with their theories and guesses about the next owner. BetOnline released a list of potential majority owners and their odds of actually becoming one.

Oracle’s co-founder, Larry Ellison, led the charts with 2/1 odds. It’s also because he attempted to acquire ownership of the Golden State Warriors in the past. Steve Pagliuca is another strong candidate for Celtics ownership. He already has some stakes in the team.

Advertisement

One of the most surprising names on the list is 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The Patriots Hall of Famer has 25/1 odds of becoming the Celtics’ boss. Brady doesn’t have the amount of money it would take to own the Celtics. Currently, his reported net worth is around $300 million.

It is nearly impossible for Brady to buy the 78-year-old franchise all by himself. He might partner with somebody to become a partial owner of the team. Jeff Bezos is considered to be Brady's potential partner. Brady has a good relationship with Amazon’s CEO.

Also Read: What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth in 2024? Exploring His Fortune Amid Career Switch

Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots owner, is another name with which Brady can partner. The three-time NFL MVP has taken Kraft’s side to glory many times in the NFL. They would like to join hands again to build on the legacy of the Celtics.

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s other sports investments