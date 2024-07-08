Former New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady recently expressed his affection for ex-teammate Rob Gronkowski on social media.

The interaction, which occurred in the comments section of Gronkowski's Instagram post about Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July party, has set the internet by storm with reactions from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

On July 6, 2024, Gronkowski took to Instagram to share snaps from the exclusive white party held in the Hamptons.

The event, hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, drew a who's who of celebrities and athletes. Gronkowski's post, captioned "July 4th, 2024! One for the Books!! What a PARTY," featured a series of photos showcasing the festivities.

Among the snapshots were images of Gronkowski with his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, as well as pictures alongside business mogul Gary Vee, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, and former teammate Tom Brady.

The post quickly garnered attention, but it was Brady's comment that truly stole the show.

Tom Brady's touching comment

In a simple yet touching gesture, Brady commented on Gronkowski's post, writing, "Love being w you," followed by three heart emojis.

This brief message sparked an outpouring of responses from fans, ranging from playful jokes to heartfelt support for the duo's enduring friendship.

One fan humorously suggested, "You sound like his girlfriend (you guys should go on a date onto the patriots roster)," while another praised their bond, saying, "Like to see the friendship y'all have. Ignore all the haters on the replies."

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's on-field chemistry translates to Off-Field camaraderie

The interaction between Brady and Gronkowski serves as a reminder of their storied history together on the football field.

The duo shared the field for 11 seasons, capturing four Super Bowl victories in the process. Their on-field chemistry was nothing short of remarkable, with Gronkowski amassing an impressive 620 catches for 9,275 yards and 93 touchdowns in 141 games with Brady at the helm, according to Statmuse.

Even after Brady's departure from the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the connection between the two remained strong.

Gronkowski came out of retirement to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's from teammates to broadcasters

While their playing days together may be over, Brady and Gronkowski's professional paths continue to intertwine.

Gronkowski, currently serving as a Fox Sports analyst, is set to be joined by Brady for the 2024 NFL season.

This new chapter in their careers promises to bring their unique chemistry and football insights to viewers across the nation.

Micheal Rubin's White Party

Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash was a spectacle of its own, attracting a diverse array of high-profile guests.

In addition to Brady and Gronkowski, attendees included boxing sensation Jake Paul and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

The exclusive nature of the event was further highlighted by the party favors: each of the 350 guests received a pair of custom-designed, all-white Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

These exclusive kicks, designed by rapper Travis Scott, were tailored specifically for each recipient.

According to Hypebeast, every pair featured the guest's initials debossed behind the tongue label, adding a personal touch to the already coveted footwear.

As Brady and Gronk prepares to reunite in the broadcast booth, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this dynamic duo's story.