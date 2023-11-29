Tom Brady makes history once again as final NFL jersey sells for record breaking amount at auction

Even though Tom Brady is retired, there are still records that are being broken in his name. The NFL legend is back in headlines, but this time, it's because of his final NFL jersey, which has been recently sold for a history-making whopping amount. Check the details below:

Tom Brady's final NFL Tampa Bay jersey became the most expensive sale in NFL history

Tom Brady retired on February 1, 2023, before playing the game of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL legend's last game in the NFL, before taking the farewell, was against the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost by 31-14.

Also Read: Was Tom Brady dating Veronika Rajek before Irina Shayk? Explaining viral rumor

After the game, Tom Brady signed his number 12 jersey and made it a little customizable by writing the words describing his exit from the sport. "MY LAST GAME G.O.A.T OUT!" the NFL legend wrote, on the back of his jersey. That jersey was recently auctioned by RM Sotheby's.

Tom Brady's jersey that he wore in the final game of his career was auctioned for a whopping amount of $1.39 Million. With this, this jersey broke the record of Joe Montana's jersey from Super Bowl XXIII, which was sold for $1.2 Million, as per The Sun.

Also Read: After Tom Brady, model Veronika Rajek shoots her shot with Taylor Swift’s ‘hunk’ boyfriend Travis Kelce

The interesting thing is that the buyer who placed the bid for $1.39 Million to get himself Tom Brady's final NFL jersey remains a mystery. The identity of the buyer is yet to be revealed. But that doesn't change the fact that Brady's jersey broke a record.

Disclaimer: The details of the sales price of Tom Brady’s jersey are referenced from the official website of RM Sotheby's .